Team spirit contributes to China's victory at the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships





China claims champions at the final of the 2024 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Mixed Team World Cup on December 8 in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan) (ECNS) – China triumphed over South Korea with an impressive 8:1 win in the final of the 2024 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Mixed Team World Cup on Sunday in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, while Hong Kong and China secured the bronze medal against Romania with 8:2. China's top-ranked female player Sun Yingsha said at the press conference that Chinese players showed strong cohesion throughout the competition and fought with all their might in every match. Over eight days and eleven intense matches, the Hong Kong team's relentless fighting spirit, in both victory and adversity, inspired countless fans. When the Hong Kong team won, players on the field would jump from their seats and raise their arms in celebration, echoing the cheers of the crowd. When points were lost, they collectively held their heads in disappointment. When one netizen saw that their reactions were perfectly synchronized, he noted that the Hong Kong team really embodied the team spirit at this time. In the bronze medal match, Yao Juntao, Wu Yonglin, Du Kaiqin and Huang Zhenting led Hong Kong to victory over Romania. Huang stated that team spirit is an attitude and a mentality, which means that regardless of the circumstances, the team must give everything and fight for every point. Du said she always feels a greater sense of power when playing team events than when competing individually. He thought the Hong Kong team's performance exemplified the saying that it is not about seeing hope and then working hard, but about working hard to create hope. The ITTF World Cup is one of the most important international table tennis tournaments, alongside the Olympic Games and the World Table Tennis Championships. The 2024 World Cup saw 16 teams from around the world compete under an eight-for-15 format.



