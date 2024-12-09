Sports
Eric Schmidt named head coach of the North Dakota football program
BIG FORKS, ND University of North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves announced Sunday evening that Eric Schmidt has been named the 28th head coach of the North Dakota football program, pending a background check.
“I am excited to welcome Coach Schmidt back to North Dakota as our newest football coach,” said Chaves. “Eric brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of success and a deep commitment to the development of student-athletes both on and off the field. I am confident that our football program will be able to leadership will continue to build on the foundation that has been laid and compete for championships on both the conference and national stages.”
Schmidt returns to North Dakota after spending last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at San Diego State. In his lone season with the Aztecs, Schmidt coached four players to All-Mountain West honors, including sophomore Trey White who earned a first-team selection after finishing near the top of the FBS in sacks per game and tackles per game .
Prior to his time at SDSU, Schmidt spent two seasons at the University of Washington as the special teams coordinator and EDGE position coach on defense, where he helped the Huskies reach new heights as a program. In 2023, Schmidt helped the Huskies to the College Football Playoff title game as a No. 2 seed after a perfect 12-0 regular season and a PAC-12 championship win over Oregon. Statistically, they led the Pac-12 in interceptions (5), punt return defense (1.83), ranked third in team passing efficiency defense (122.64) and fifth in turnovers gained (18).
In his first year with the Huskies, Schmidt oversaw a defensive unit that led the Huskies to an 11-2 overall record. Washington's rushing defense, which ranked 11th in the Pac-12 and 108th in the FBS a year earlier, rose to third in the conference and 25th in the nation in 2022. Two of Schmidt's edge rushers also helped UW to Ranked 20th in the FBS in sacks and were named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.
Schmidt made the jump to the FBS ranks in 2020, spending two seasons at Fresno State, where he served as defensive line coach and special teams coordinator. The Bulldogs ranked among the top-25 nationally in multiple defensive categories, including rush defense, passing defense, third down defense, yards per play, tackles for loss, takeaways and scoring defense in both years Schmidt was there.
This marks Schmidt's third stint as coach at North Dakota, as he last served as defensive coordinator for the Fighting Hawks from 2014 to 2019. He helped UND reach the FCS playoffs twice during his tenure, including the program's first appearance in 2016. The Hawks have consistently ranked near the top in the nation in multiple defensive categories, including twice among the top 10 for emergency defense.
While at NoDak, Schmidt coached 17 all-conference players and four All-Americans, along with two conference players of the year.
He also spent six seasons at Southern Illinois from 2008 to 2013, where he coached multiple defensive positions before serving as special teams coordinator the last two years.
Schmidt's first collegiate job was as the linebackers coach at North Dakota in 2006-07. He began his football coaching career at Crookston (Minn.) High School, where he was head coach from 2002-2005.
The Mandan, ND, native played a key role as a team captain and senior linebacker on the North Dakota defense that won the 2001 NCAA Division II national title. Schmidt played for UND from 1998 to 2001 and was a two-time All-North Central Conference selection, earning All-America as a senior in 2001.
Schmidt received his bachelor's degree in secondary education from UND in 2002. He and his wife, Tiffany, have a daughter, Kennedy, and two sons, Harrison and Truman.
Schmidt and Chaves will meet the media on Wednesday, December 11 from Hyslop at Memorial Village.
THE ERIC SCHMIDT FILE
Position: Head Coach
Place of residence: Mandan, ND
Education: North Dakota (2002)
Family: Eric and his wife Tiffany have a daughter, Kennedy, and two sons, Harrison and Truman.
CAREER IN FOOTBALL
AS A COACH
2024: San Diego State (defensive coordinator, linebackers)
2022-23: Washington (special teams coordinator, defensive ends)
2020-21: Fresno State (special teams coordinator, defensive line)
2019: North Dakota (defensive coordinator, defensive line)
2018: North Dakota (defensive coordinator, outside linebackers)
2014–17: North Dakota (defensive coordinator, inside linebackers)
2012–13: Southern Illinois (special teams coordinator, inside linebackers)
2010–11: Southern Illinois (defensive line)
2008–09: Southern Illinois (outside linebackers)
2006–07: North Dakota (linebackers)
2002–05: Crookston (Minn.) High School (head coach)
AS A PLAYER
1998–2001: North Dakota
