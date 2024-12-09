Sports
News – Hockey Australia
A range of returning, exciting talents will strengthen a confident Hockeyroos squad heading into 2025 and beyond, as head coach Katrina Powell puts together a 24-strong line-up ahead of the 2028 LA Olympics.
Four players are making a comeback to the Hockeyroos after earning a full-time call-up to the official squad following a superior Liberty Hockey One League season. As three players are set to make their debut, they add new firepower to an already powerful Hockeyroos squad.
In a remarkable story of resilience and perseverance, NSW's Courtney Schonell returns to the squad after recovering from a serious knee injury that ended her 2024 Olympic dream.
Fresh from a first Liberty Hockey One League title win with the Perth Thundersticks, Schonell joins Perth teammate Lexie Pickering, who has earned her debut for the women's national team after the duo together became an unstoppable force in the Thundersticks attack.
After a breakout performance in 2024 in which he set a Liberty Hockey One League record with 13 goals, Pickering will join speedy Queensland forward and goal assist extraordinaire Jade Smith and prolific NSW goalscorer Abby Wilson, who collected 17 caps for the Hockeyroos after being drafted in 2023.
“We have looked to the future in the squad the Selectors have chosen. There is so much potential and a lot to be excited about.” Katrina said.
“We have an incredibly strong attacking line with our returning star players in Alice Arnott, who had a phenomenal Olympic campaign in Paris and co-captain Grace Stewart, and Lexie, Courtney and Jade joining that group.
“But it will also come from the back, with players returning like Karri Somerville and Penny Squibb, and I'm pleased to see Morgan Mathison's attacking commitment in the center of the pitch, which will also add to that engine room.”
Mathison is considered a strong midfield candidate for the Hockeyroos and has earned a dream call-up after helping the Brisbane Blaze to the silver medal in the Liberty Hockey One League.
NSW Pride trio Alana Kavanagh, goalkeeper Zoe Newman and defender Maddi Smith round out the new additions as Powell injects experienced youngsters into the line-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup and LA 2028 Games.
After saying goodbye to the recently retired Jane Claxton, Renee Taylor and Brooke Peris, and Stephanie Kershaw and Rebecca Greiner taking sabbaticals from the top level, Katrina is tapping into the immense depth in hockey across Australia.
“While there were aspects of our performances in Paris that were enjoyable, this was not the result we were aiming for. There are elements that we will continue to explore, including the way the athletes performed their work both on and off the field.
“We plan to build on our strong foundations while respecting the fact that this is the first year in the Olympic cycle in LA. We are aware that we need this renewed group to gain international fame and create their own identity over the next four years.”
“We want to take the attacking, aggressive team play that characterizes the Hockeyroos to another level. I know that our experienced players, combined with the new players and the craftsmanship, speed and energy they bring, will help us do that.”
The Hockeyroos start their 2025 FIH Pro League campaign in Sydney in just eight weeks against Spain and China, from February 5 to 9.
GET TICKETS FOR SYDNEY PRO LEAGUE
The squad will travel to Argentina in late February before touring Europe in June in preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Oceania Cup when international hockey returns to Darwin in September.
All Hockeyroos and Kookaburras matches are streamed live and free on 7plus.
HOCKEYROOS 2025 SQUAD
* 2024 Hockeyroos Rebecca Greiner and Stephanie Kershaw are taking a sabbatical from the High Performance program and were not available for selection.
* 2024 Hockeyroos Jane Claxton, Renee Taylor and Brooke Peris announced their retirement from international hockey after the Olympic Games in Paris.
Hockeyroos 2025 Schedule
February 5-9, FIH Pro League-Sydney against Spain and China
February 21-25, FIH Pro League – Argentina against Argentina and Belgium
FIH Pro League Europe Tour
June 7-8 – Netherlands against the Netherlands
June 14 – 19 – London against England and India
June 21 – 22 – Berlin against Germany
Oceania Cup 2025 (2026 World Cup Qualifiers), September 4 – 7 against New Zealand
DEVELOPMENT QUAD HOCKEY ROSE 2025
|NAME
|STATE/TERRITORY
|Sarah Byrnes
|WA
|Hannah Cullum-Sanders
|QLD
|Evelyn Dalton
|THAT
|Casey Dolkens
|QLD
|Dayle Dolkens
|QLD
|Olivia Downes
|VIC
|Kendra Fitzpatrick
|QLD
|Neasa Flynn
|WA
|Ruby Harris
|QLD
|Bridget Laurance
|VIC
|Josie Lawton
|VIC
|Pippa Morgan
|WA
|Jesse Reid
|WA
LEVEL ONE PLAYERS IN THE HOCKEYROOS DEVELOPMENT QUAD 2025
|NAME
|STATE/TERRITORY
|Hannah Cullum-Sanders
|QLD
|Evelyn Dalton
|THAT
|Pippa Morgan
|WA
|Jesse Reid
|WA
|
