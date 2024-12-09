Jackson State University punches its ticket to the Cricket Celebration Bowl for the third time





ATLANTA The second invitation to the ninth annual Cricket Celebration Bowl, played Saturday, December 14 at noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and broadcast live on ABC, has been extended to Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) college football champion Jackson State University . The Tigers defeated the Southern University Jaguars 41 – 13. Cricket Celebration Bowl Executive Director John Grant was on site at the SWAC Championship in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday. invitation. Congratulations to SWAC champion Jackson State University for earning their third trip to the Cricket Celebration Bowl, Grant said. Jackson State, led by Coach TC Taylor, had an incredible season. We are excited to have the Tigers join us in this championship game against the MEAC Champion South Carolina State University Bulldogs Entering its ninth year, the Cricket Celebration Bowl has established itself as a premier bowl game celebrating the heritage, legacy, pageantry and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The championship-style match between the MEAC and SWAC champions will air on ABC. ESPN Events is working with its sponsors, the Divine Nine Greek organizations and the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance to plan the game's additional events, including a fan experience, community service and more. Since its debut in 2015, the Celebration Bowl has been the only Bowl game of the Division 1 Football Championship. It serves as the annual HBCU national championship game between the MEAC and SWAC conferences. Celebration Bowl games (2015–present): 2015 North Carolina A&T def. Alcorn State, 41-34 2016 Grambling State final. North Carolina Central, 10-9 2017 North Carolina A&T def. Grambling State, 21-14 2018 North Carolina A&T def. Alcorn State, 24-22 2019 North Carolina A&T def. Alcorn State, 64-44 2020 Not played due to pandemic 2021 South Carolina State beats. Jackson State, 31-10 2022 North Carolina Central final Jackson State, 41 – 34 2023 Florida A&M def. Howard, 30-26 Fans can purchase tickets for the Cricket Celebration Bowl online at thecelebrationbowl.com or ticketmaster.com, or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. A full list of events surrounding the game is available on the events website. For MEAC fans, a special rate is offered at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, available December 13-14. Please visit the Celebration Bowl website for more information. For SWAC fans, a special rate is offered at the Hilton Atlanta, available December 13-14. Please visit the Celebration Bowl website for more information. Additional hotel rooms are available at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Atlanta Downtown and Spring Hill Suites. Please visit the Celebration Bowl website for more information. ESPN Events ESPN Eventsa division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events across the country. In 2024, the 34-event schedule will include four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the first regular-season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the National Band Championship of the Year. Collectively, these events represent more than 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reach 60 million viewers and attract more than 650,000 attendees annually. Each year, the event portfolio includes more than 20 Division I conferences and more than 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, while also providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN events Facebook, Twitter/X And YouTube. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Tweet or YouTube pages.

