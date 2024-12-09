College Football Playoff Bracket: Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, Arizona State Earn Byes; SMU over Alabama

The most chaotic College Football Playoff selection process in the event's history — as it is the first year of the 12-team bracket — ended Sunday, though there was little discussion about which program would earn the No. 1 seed. Despite playing to the hilt on Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game, Oregon (13-0) ultimately finished the 2024 season undefeated and captured the top spot in the playoff, returning for the first time in a decade to the postseason field.

Fresh off a win in the SEC Championship Game, Georgia (11-2) earned the No. 2 seed, while Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1) and Big 12 champion Arizona State (11-2) rounded out the top four. — all conference title holders will receive first-round byes as part of the new 12-team format.

Clemson (10-3), the only Power Four champion not to receive a bye, took the No. 12 seed and opens the first round by playing No. 5 seed Texas (11-2). All first-round matches will be held at the locations of the lower-ranked teams placed higher in the final CFP rankings.

Rounding out the first round matchups, No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2) will host No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2), No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2) will welcome No. 11 seed SMU (10 -2) and No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) will see No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) come to town.

Quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held at traditional New Year's Six bowl venues. The Rose Bowl hosts Oregon and the winner of Tennessee-Ohio State, the Sugar Bowl hosts Georgia and the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame, the Fiesta Bowl hosts Boise versus the winner of SMU-Penn State and the Peach Bowl draws Arizona State versus Texas or Clemson.

in the semifinals, the Orange Bowl hosts the winners of the Georgia-Boise State side of the bracket. The Cotton Bowl will host all Oregon-Arizona State teams.

SMU was ultimately chosen as the last at-large team over Alabama (9-3), which did not participate in the conference championship weekend and was ultimately deemed by the CFP selection committee to have suffered worse losses that overshadowed the better wins.

Let's take a look at the twelve teams that are part of the first comprehensive College Football Playoff.

2024-2025 College Football Playoff Bracket

* Automatic bid | ^ Day first round |~First round host

CBS Sports Design



No. 1 seed Oregon*^ (13-0): The Ducks returned to the playoffs for the first time since the inaugural field (2014-2015), completing an undefeated regular season with notable wins at home over Ohio State and Illinois and over Penn State in the Big Ten title game.

No. 2 seed Georgia*^ (11-2): The Bulldogs, winners of two of the last three national titles, struggled with road losses at Alabama and Ole Miss but posted second-ranked victories over Clemson, Texas, Tennessee and the Longhorns in the SEC title game.

No. 3 seed Boise State*^ (12-1): In College Football's original Cinderella postseason, the Broncos notably put their program on the map by winning the 2006 Fiesta Bowl over Oklahoma. This is Boise State's first CFP bid with the only loss this season coming to Oregon, 37-34, in Week 2.

No. 4 seed Arizona State*^ (11-2): Thirty-four-year coach Kenny Dillingham's squad went 11-1 as starting quarterback Sam Leavitt finished games, and ASU picked up four ranked victories, including a dominant 45-19 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sun Devils won eleven games for the first time since 1996 and are entering their first playoffs.

No. 5 seed Texas~ (11-2): The SEC runner-up will seek its first national championship since 2005 despite losing twice to Georgia this season. The Longhorns are back in the playoffs for the second year in a row and seeking their first win in the event.

No. 6 seed Penn State ~ (11-2): It was relatively easy work for the Nittany Lions, aside from their two toughest opponents, Ohio State and Oregon; they lost every game by a touchdown, but took the Ducks to the wire on Saturday night. Penn State will play in its first playoff after believing it was cut from the 2016-17 field.

No. 7 seed Notre Dame ~ (11-1): In their third CFP appearance, the Fighting Irish are back on the field for the first time since 2020-2021. Notre Dame is seeking its first national title since 1988 and will get its chance despite suffering the worst loss in the 12-team field (vs. Northern Illinois).

No. 8 seed Ohio State ~ (10-2): They looked poised to overcome a regular-season loss and get a second chance at the Ducks, but instead the Buckeyes found themselves sitting at home in the conference championship on Saturday after a loss to rival Michigan in their regular-season finale. Ohio State is making its sixth CFP appearance and seeking its first win since the first four-team field in 2014-15.

No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2): In their playoff debut, the Volunteers' loss to the Bulldogs was excusable, but a loss at Arkansas early in the season might be the second-worst in the field. Tennessee was an easy inclusion as a two-loss SEC team, but it will have to prove itself if it wants to reach the Promised Land for the first time since 1998.

No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1): The underdog story of the year: The Hoosiers went from 3-9 last season to 11-1 with a playoff bid in Year 1 under Curt Cignetti. Whether Indiana's blistering offense can run through the CFP field remains to be seen, but it dominated most opponents except for the only ranked team it faced, Ohio State, a game in which it lost 38-15 on the road fell. IU is competing for its first national title.

No. 11 seed SMU (10-2): The most controversial selection in the field, the quality of the Mustangs' overall play, won out. SMU did have wins over Louisville and Pittsburgh, but losses to BYU and Clemson (in the ACC Championship Game) were considered quality enough to give the Mustangs a shot at the title. In their first year in the ACC, SMU has a chance to win its first national championship since 1982.

No. 12 seed Clemson* (10-3): On Saturday, Dabo Swinney's bunch toppled SMU in the ACC title game and earned an automatic bid as the only three-loss team in the field. The Tigers, of course, have CFP pedigree, making six straight league title wins in 2016 and 2018. Clemson earned a bid to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The 2024-2025 College Football Playoff field may have been set, but these twelve teams aren't the only ones that matter in the postseason. Watch CBS Sports live bowl game announcements and the entire 2024-25 Bowl Schedule.