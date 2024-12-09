Men's hockey drops half a dozen goals in win over Middlebury





Next game: in Nazareth 13-12-2024 | 7:00 PM December 13 (Fri) / 7 p.m bee Nazareth History CLINTON, NY Hamilton College goaltender Charlie Sagittarius '25 made 24 saves in the Continentals' 6-0 NESCAC victory against the Middlebury College Panthers at Hamilton's Russell Sage Rink on Saturday afternoon, December 7. Season update The Continentals (6-2-0, 4-1 NESCAC), who receive votes in the USCHO.com Division III Top 15 poll, have outscored their opponents 16-3 during their three-game winning streak.

Middlebury (4-4-0, 2-4) is winless in four games away this season. How it happened Jacob Ierfino '27 gave Hamilton a 1-0 lead with 42.3 seconds left in the first period after extended time in his offensive zone. Sebastian Hamming '28 took a shot from above the right faceoff circle that was blocked by one of the Panthers. Ierfino grabbed the loose puck in the slot and scored from close range.

The Continentals have scored five or more goals in all six wins this season.

The six goals were Hamilton's largest margin of victory against Middlebury since an 8–2 win during the 1946–47 season.

Bulawka (goal, assist) recorded his second multi-point game this season.

Gotovets (goal, assist) has a four-game winning streak intact with three goals and three assists during that stretch.

Tchor (goal, assist) is tied for the team lead with five goals and ranks first in the NESCAC with 12 points.

Kent (two assists) is second in the conference with nine helpers.

With those five goals, Danis is tied with Tchor for the team lead.

Sordillo scored his first goal this season and won 8 of 10 faceoffs. The Continentals won 31 of 50 as a team.

Ierfino scored his third goal of the weekend.

Hamming picked up his third assist of the weekend.

Liam Varmecky '28 collected his first collegiate point with an assist.

Hamilton's special teams had a big day as the Continentals went 3-for-8 on the power play and wiped out all three of the Panthers' chances.

Andrew Heinze started in the net for Middlebury and turned away sixteen shots. Conor Sullivan replaced Heinze in the third period and made 17 saves.

Hamilton is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings with the Panthers.

The Continentals held their senior recognition ceremony before the game. They honored Archer, Gotovets, Ryan Brown '25, William Neault '25, David Parker '25 And James Philpott '25. Next game Hamilton will play a non-conference game at Nazareth University (4-4-2 overall) on Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

