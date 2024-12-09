College Football Playoff schedule: 12-team playoff round, games, kickoff times, locations for CFP 2024-25





Getty Images

After months of anticipation and hundreds of games played during the 2024 college football season, the 12-team College Football Playoff has arrived. The roster will expand from four to 12 teams this season, creating a tougher path to the national championship while adding a number of new teams to the mix. No. No. 1 seed Oregon, No. 2 seed Georgia, No. 3 seed Boise State and No. 4 seed Arizona State earned first-round byes in the CFP after winning their respective conference championships over the weekend. Clemson, meanwhile, upset SMU with a walk-off, 56-yard field goal in the ACC Championship Game to punch its ticket to the CFP. The No. 12 seed Tigers finished as the fifth-highest ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff Rankings and will face No. 5 seed Texas on the road. In the first round of the CFP, No. 7 seed Notre Dame will host No. 10 seed Indiana on Dec. 20 in the first game of the expanded playoff, marking a historic moment in the sport. The remaining first round matches will be played on December 21. The winners will advance to the quarter-finals on neutral grounds on December 31 and January 1, 2025. College Football Schedule 2024-2025 Always Oriental First round Friday December 20 (10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame:8:00 PM| ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, Indiana Saturday December 21 (11) SMU at (6) Penn State: Afternoon |TNT

Beaver Stadium – State College, Pennsylvania

Afternoon |TNT Beaver Stadium – State College, Pennsylvania (12) Clemson vs. (5) Texas: 4:00 PM |TNT

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium – Austin, Texas

4:00 PM |TNT Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium – Austin, Texas (9) Tennessee vs. (8) Ohio State:8 p.m. |ABC/ESPN

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, Ohio Quarterfinals Tuesday, December 31 Fiesta Bowl – Winner 6/11 vs. (3) Boise State:7:30 PM | ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Ariz. Wednesday January 1 Peach Bowl – 5/12 winner vs. (4) Arizona State: 1:00 PM| ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta

1:00 PM| ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta Rose Bowl – 8/9 winner vs. (1) Oregon: 5:00 PM | ESPN

Rose Bowl – Pasadena, California.

5:00 PM | ESPN Rose Bowl – Pasadena, California. Sugar Bowl – 7/10 winner vs. (2) Georgia:8:45 PM | ESPN

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans Semi-finals Thursday January 9 Orange bowl:7:30 PM | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida. Friday January 10 Cotton bowl:7:30 PM| ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas National Championship Monday January 20 7:30 PM| ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-playoff-schedule-12-team-playoff-bracket-games-kickoff-times-locations-for-2024-25-cfp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos