Anthony Albanese's tennis photos spark outrage just hours after synagogue terror

Anthony Albanese has faced a bitter backlash for playing tennis at a Melbourne synagogue the day after a terror attack, with some calling it his 'Hawaii moment'.

Photos taken on Saturday at the Cottesloe Tennis Club show in Perth. Decked out in white tennis gear, Mr. Albanese played for two hours in the afternoon sun.

The prime minister has come under fire for not visiting the Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea after it was destroyed in a firebomb attack, and for taking 48 hours to declare it a terrorist event.

The tennis match took place the same weekend that Albanese's government was condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for promoting a rise in anti-Semitism in Australia.

Aussies have now also criticized the Prime Minister, with radio host Neil Mitchell comparing the Prime Minister's tennis game to former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's trip to Hawaii during the Black Summer bushfires.

'Is this ScoMo in Hawaii? Albo could have been in Caulfield,” Mr Mitchell said.

Mr Albanese defended himself during the tennis match when questioned on Monday, insisting he had previously been in a synagogue before picking up his racket in the afternoon.

“I had six meetings on Saturday and after they were over I did some practice,” he said. 'That's what people do.

'Saturday morning I was in a synagogue. I have seen some comments in the media about why there was no media attention there.

Mr Albanese was pictured playing tennis the same weekend he was summoned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Anthony Albanese takes a selfie with Perth's Elizabeth Pell at the tennis club

“That's because it was Shabbat and as people can attest, photos and electronic information were not available at the time.

“I attended a young boy's bat mitzvah there, and I was very welcomed there.”

Robert Gregory of the Australian Jewish Association said the match looked bad.

“It is terrible for the Prime Minister to be playing tennis while a synagogue smolders after being set on fire by a terrorist attack,” Gregory said.

“Maybe his social agenda explains why he was so slow to label this as terrorism.

'The Prime Minister must get his priorities right. Social cohesion in Australia is crumbling under his watch.

'The Jewish community is under attack. This is a moment for leadership. If the Albanians don't act, things will get much worse on the streets of Australia.'

On Monday, terror experts from Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police said the firebombings were politically motivated and an act of terrorism.

Photographers were given access to the building on Monday morning, with images of the burnt-out destruction inside

On Monday, terror experts from Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police said the firebombings were politically motivated and an act of terrorism.

The investigation will now be handed over to the Joint Counter Terrorism Team as police continue to hunt three suspects.

It is believed the offenders set fire to the building early Friday morning as worshipers arrived for morning prayers on the eve of the Jewish Sabbath.

Photographers were given access to the building on Monday morning, with images of the burnt-out destruction inside.

The damage from the attack is estimated at millions, with the synagogue almost completely destroyed.

The terror attack came just days after pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Sydney's Great Synagogue on Wednesday evening, while members of the Jewish community holed up inside.

The group shouted “Palestine will be free” and held up a slogan calling for the eradication of the state of Israel.

Sky News reported that when police arrived on the scene, the synagogue was locked and those inside could not leave.

Last month, celebrity chef Matt Moran's Chiswick restaurant was vandalized along with several cars with anti-Israel comments in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.

The damage from the attack is estimated at millions, with the synagogue almost completely destroyed

Several cars were defaced with white spray paint that read “f*** Israel.”

The Australian Jewish Association said anti-Semitism had “spiked” under the Albanian government.

“Labour has watched as ugly anti-Semitic protests have taken over our streets week after week,” Gregory said.

“They have watched as 'Free Palestine' extremists targeted Jewish synagogues and schools. This week there was an anti-Semitic protest outside Sydney's Great Synagogue.

“Labour has stood by as extremist Islamic preachers have preached virulent anti-Semitism. They watched as Jews were attacked in the streets and our universities were taken over by anti-Jewish radicals who set up camps.”

Israel's war in Gaza was sparked by the attack by designated terrorist group Hamas on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

According to the local health ministry, the official death toll in Gaza has passed 44,000, with tens of thousands more missing or believed to be under the rubble.