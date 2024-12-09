Compt Oduwole, Emenike, Elochukwu, Mumuney and others add glamor to ANLCA Table Tennis Grand Finale





By DAPO OLAWUNI The maiden edition of the table tennis tournament organized by the Western Zone of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) held this weekend with a large turnout of maritime stakeholders. The event held on December 6 and 7 at the Not Bad Sports Arena, Egbeda Lagos, attracted participants from various agencies in the maritime sector including the Nigeri Customs Service and NAGAFF. Among the bigwigs who showed up for the closing ceremony are; Customs Area Controller of Lillypond Export Command, Compt Ajibola Odusanya, ANLCA board members; Ernest Elochukwu and Ademola Mumuney, as well as other notable stakeholders. Meanwhile, after 48 hours of rigorous and competitive matches, Igwe Yenechukwu, a NAGAFF player sponsored by the Chairman of the Tin Can Island Chapter, Emeka Chiedozie, came second, while a 46-year-old player, Olatunji Adewale, emerged the winner of the two-day tournament. Of the 26 players shortlisted to participate, Adetunji won the trophy after defeating Igwe yenechukwu who takes second place in the competition. The winner was presented with the first place trophy of the tournament with a cash prize of 200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand) Naira by the President of ANLCA, Mr. Emeka Kingsley Nwokeoji, ably assisted by the Vice President of the Association, Prince Segun Oduntan and Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Mike Ohadike (Rtd). Igwe yenechukwu, who emerged as the second prize winner, received the trophy from the Comptroller, Nigerian Customs Service, Lilypond export command, Ijora, Compt Ajibola Odusanya with a cash prize of only 150,000 (one hundred and fifty thousand Naira). Speaking to the press at the end of the closing ceremony, President of ANLCA, Mr. Emenike Kingsley Nwokeoji, said the objective of the table tennis tournament organized by the Vice President, Otunba Segun oduntan and the Western Zone of ANLCA in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) aims to promote sports development in the maritime industry, bring stakeholders together and create greater awareness on the need for them to exercise regularly. The ANLCA President said: We want to use this opportunity to make people aware that it shouldn't just be work and also encourage them to stay fit. We are sportsmen, my vice president plays table tennis, I also play golf and tennis, although not table tennis. We need these exercises so that we can function optimally. Speaking before the Comptroller, Lilypond Export Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Compt Ajibola Odusanya, he commended the organizers for the good work they had done. He, however, wants them to increase the involvement of stakeholders, especially the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, in subsequent editions of the table tennis tournament to add more color to the event. Ademola Mumuney, Member of the Board of Directors of ANLCA, who also commended the organizers for the success of the tournament, expressed optimism that subsequent editions would be expanded to other geopolitical zones in the country where ANLCA operates. The table tennis tournament was also attended by table tennis professionals and players from within and outside Lagos State, Nigeria. Post-navigation

