Oregon leads. SMU borders Alabama





Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State claimed the top four seeds, while SMU defeated Alabama for the final spot in the first 12-team College Football Playoff. The decision to go with SMU comes after the Mustangs lost 34-31 to Clemson in the ACC championship game. That earned the Tigers an automatic bid to the playoffs as one of the top five conference champions. Alabama went 9-3 in the regular season with wins against Georgia, South Carolina, LSU and Missouri. But the Crimson flood also lost to 6-6 teams in Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, the latter by 21 points. SMU finished 11-2, joining Oregon as the only Power Four teams to go undefeated in conference play. The rest of the field followed the blueprint laid out in the penultimate playoff rankings last week. The ducks, bulldogs, Broncos and Sun Devils received a quarterfinal bye and will face the winners from the opening round. ASU made a late-season run at the Big 12 title, capped by Saturday's 45-19 win against Iowa State. Boise earned the automatic bid given to the Group of Five's top-ranked conference champion. UP AND DOWN: Playoff winners and losers are revealed BOWL PROJECTION:Full post-season lineup prediction This group was followed by No. 5 seed Texas, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Indiana, the No. 11 Mustangs and the No. 12 Tigers . These teams will meet on the higher seeded team's home court in games scheduled for December 20-21. Texas will host Clemson, the Nittany Lions will face SMU, Notre Dame will face Indiana and Ohio State will face Tennessee. The winner between the Nittany Lions and Mustangs will face Boise State in the quarterfinals. Oregon will face OSU or Tennessee; the Ducks defeated the Buckeyes 32-31 in the regular season. ASU will meet the Longhorns or Tigers and Georgia will face the Irish fight or Hoosiers. What is the College Football Playoff Schedule? The four highest-rated conference champions get byes in the field. The first round matches will be on campus on December 20 or 21. The winners of these matches will advance to the quarter-finals. The Fiesta Bowl will be played on December 31st. The Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl are played on January 1. The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will host the semifinals on January 9 and 10, respectively. The championship game will be played in Atlanta on January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Playing in the first round (with seeding) No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State Quarterfinals Fiesta bowl:Winner No. 3 Boise State vs. Penn State-SMU Peach bowl:No. 4 winner of Arizona State vs. Texas-Clemson Sugar bowl:No. 2 Winner Georgia vs. Notre Dame Indiana Rose bowl:No. 1 Winner Oregon vs. Ohio State-Tennessee College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 1. Oregon (13-0) 2. Georgia (11-2) 3. Texas (11-2) 4. Penn State (11-2) 5. Notre Dame (11-1) 6. Ohio State (10-2) 7. Tennessee (10-2) 8. Indiana (11-1) 9. Boise State (12-1) 10. SMU (11-2) 11. Alabama (9-3) 12. Arizona State (11-2) 13. Miami (Fla.) (10-2) 14. Mississippi (9-3) 15. South Carolina (9-3) 16. Clemson (10-3) 17. Brigham Young (10-2) 18. Iowa State (10-3) 19. Missouri (9-3) 20. Illinois (9-3) 21. Syracuse (9-3) 22. Army (11-1) 23. Colorado (9-3) 24. UNLV (10-3) 25. Memphis (10-2) (This story was updated to edit a video and add a gallery.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2024/12/08/college-football-playoff-bracket-revealed-smu-alabama/76824371007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos