



Seattle Kraken Goalkeeper Joey Daccord sat out the team's Sunday game against New York due to illness. Head coach And Bijlsma told the media, including Seattle broadcaster Piper Shawthat Daccord specifically has trouble keeping food down and will be available once he feels better. Daccord's absence begins Philip Grubauer for a second consecutive start. Grubauer made 33 saves on 36 shots in Seattle's loss to New Jersey on Friday. Daccord has been a noticeable difference maker for Seattle when healthy. He played in 19 of the team's 28 games this season, posting 12 wins and a .913 save percentage. Daccord ranks sixth in the NHL in both metrics. He continues to cement his place as an everyday starter and builds on this stellar 2023-2024 campaign. Daccord posted a .916 save percentage – ninth-best in the league – through 50 games last year, thriving in what was his first year as an NHL starter. He has had a meandering career to date, serving three seasons in the Ottawa Senators' crowded mix of goaltenders prior to his selection in the 2021 Expansion Draft. He has excelled in the change of scenery, posting a .925 in 34 AHL games in his first year with the Kraken organization and served as Seattle's top goaltender. He followed that year with a .918 in 38 games for Coachella Valley, serving as the brick wall behind a team that ultimately lost the Calder Cup final in overtime of game seven. Still, the playoff run was enough to boost Daccord's chances at a role in the NHL, and he hasn't looked back since. That momentum will put Daccord right back into the starting role once he returns to full health. Other comments from Seattle: Seattle signed Michael Matyas to an amateur tryout agreement in response to Daccord's absence. He is given the task of supporting Grubauer. Matyas hasn't played formally since the 2013-14 season, when he played as a third-string goalie at the University of Alaska-Anchorage. The Calgary native played three years and 14 games with the Seawolves, posting three wins and an .870 save percentage. He had a three-year junior career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before moving to college, where he posted a .907 save percentage in 106 games. Matyas has spent the eleven years since his college days pursuing a career in finance in New York City.

to an amateur tryout agreement in response to Daccord's absence. He is given the task of supporting Grubauer. Matyas hasn't played formally since the 2013-14 season, when he played as a third-string goalie at the University of Alaska-Anchorage. The Calgary native played three years and 14 games with the Seawolves, posting three wins and an .870 save percentage. He had a three-year junior career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before moving to college, where he posted a .907 save percentage in 106 games. Matyas has spent the eleven years since his college days pursuing a career in finance in New York City. With more positive news: move forward Yanni Gourde returned to Seattle's lineup on Sunday after missing Friday's game with an undisclosed injury. Gourde stood next to him in line Matty Beniers And Jaden Schwartz, according to Mike Benton of the Seattle Kraken Audio Network. Gourde has scored four goals and twelve points in 27 games this season and ranks fourth among Kraken forwards with 39 goals. He rotated through the middle six and averaged 15:29 in ice time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/2024/12/kraken-notes-daccord-matyas-gourde.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos