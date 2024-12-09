College Football Playoff Rankings: Updated 12-team bracket revealed in final 2024 CFP poll

The first 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set, and it doesn't include a familiar face.

The selection committee's big debate ended with SMU in and Alabama out, despite the Mustangs' narrow loss in the ACC Championship on Saturday night, making sure there is no more three-loss team than Clemson this year. The Crimson Tide's exclusion means there are only three SEC teams in the playoffs, while SMU joins Indiana, Arizona State and Boise State as potential spoilers in a sea of ​​powerhouses.

The latter two earned first-round byes with Sunday's reveal, while the Broncos (No. 3) and Sun Devils (No. 4) will wait patiently to discover their quarterfinal opponent.

The remaining debate focused on the order of the No. 5-8 seeds. They all get to host a playoff game, but the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds are considered advantageous positions. They ultimately fell to Texas and Penn State, respectively, while No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 8 Ohio State still get to host first-round games but may face a tougher path to the semifinals.

Three of last year's semifinalists failed to make the field of twelve teams. Michigan and Washington fell short of the playoff after coaching changes and roster moves, but Alabama's exclusion will leave coach Kalen DeBoer with a sour taste in his mouth after an up-and-down first season in Tuscaloosa.

For programs like SMU and Indiana, Sunday was a day of cheer after an improbable trip to the playoffs. For others, like Oregon and Georgia, it was business as usual. Both expected to be here, as did Texas and Ohio State, and they hope the conclusion of the race marks just the beginning of a championship journey.

The Sporting News followed live updates from the final reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings and bracket on Sunday. Check out the full rankings and bracket below.

2024 College Football Playoff Rankings

Who's in the College Football Playoff?

Seed Team File Ranking 1 Oregon 13-0 1 2 Georgia 11-2 2 3 Boise State 12-1 9 4 State of Arizona 11-2 12 5 Texas 11-2 3 6 Penn State 11-2 4 7 Our Lady 11-1 5 8 State of Ohio 10-2 6 9 Tennessee 10-2 7 10 Indiana 11-1 8 11 SMU 11-2 10 12 Clemson 10-3 16

SMU made the College Football Playoff over Alabama, earning the No. 11 seed and the chance to play Penn State despite Saturday's ACC Championship loss to Clemson.

Texas will host Clemson in the first round, while Penn State will host SMU, Notre Dame will host Indiana and Ohio State will host Tennessee.

First four teams out

Ranking Team File 11 Alabama 9-3 13 Miami 10-2 14 Ole ma'am 9-3 15 South Carolina 9-3

Alabama and Miami were the first two teams in the 12-team bracket, followed by Ole Miss and South Carolina.

While the Hurricanes, Rebels and Gamecocks all made their case for inclusion, their fate was effectively sealed when they fell behind the Crimson Tide in Tuesday's rankings. Alabama, on the other hand, remained hopeful that it could make the playoffs against SMU.

Rest of the top 25

Ranking Team File 17 BYU 10-2 18 The state of Iowa 10-3 19 Missouri 9-3 20 Illinois 9-3 21 Syracuse 9-3 22 Army 11-1 23 Colorado 9-3 24 UNLV 10-3 25 Memphis 10-2

Army, UNLV and Memphis join Boise State as Group of Five teams to reach the final top 25, while BYU and Iowa State were the only Power Four teams with double-digit wins to be ranked outside the top 16.

2024 College Football Playoff Bracket

College Football Playoff format in 2024

The new CFP format consists of 12 teams. Automatic bids are given to the top four conference champions, who are automatically seeded 1-4 regardless of Playoff rankings. The remaining eight spots include at least six at-large bids and then the two highest-ranked remaining conference champions.

So it could be seven at-large bids and then one conference champion, or just eight at-large bids. The GVB committee determines the exact division of the field. At the very least, this new format guarantees that at least one Group of 5 team makes the field.

As it unfolded this year, there were five conference champions in the field: Big Ten (Oregon), SEC (Georgia), Mountain West (Boise State), Big 12 (Arizona State) and ACC (Clemson).

Here's a look at how the College Football Playoff seeding will play out (scroll down for the full schedule, with matchups, times and TV):

First round

No. 1 team (bye)

No. 2 team (bye)

No. 3 team (bye)

No. 4 team (bye)

Team No. 12 and Team No. 5

Team No. 11 and Team No. 6

Team No. 10 and Team No. 7

Team #9 at team #8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 team vs. #8/9 team

Team No. 2 vs. Team No. 7/10

Team No. 3 vs. Team No. 6/11

Team No. 4 vs. Team No. 5/12

When does the College Football Playoff start?

Start date: Friday December 20

The first round of play-off matches starts on Friday, December 20.

Thanks to the new, expanded field, instead of just two semi-final matches and a national title match, there will be a total of eleven matches.

In recent years, the semi-finals took place around New Year's. This year the first round of play starts in the third week of December. Here's a snapshot of the overall schedule:

Game Date First round December 20-21 Fiesta Bowl (quarterfinals) December 31 Sugar, Peach, Rose Bowls (Quarterfinals) January 1 Orange Bowl (semifinals) January 9 Cotton Bowl (semifinals) January 10 National Championship January 20

2024 College Football Playoff Schedule