Sports
Alex de Minaur and Matt Ebden win Newcombe Medal, top prize in Australian tennis, nominees, latest news
Alex de Minaur, fresh from a $1.2 million payday at a unique new event, has shared the top spot in Australian tennis with an unlikely world No. 1 and Olympic gold medalist.
De Minaur and Matt Ebden, who reached the top spot in doubles this year, were named joint winners of the Newcombe Medal at the Australian Tennis Awards in Melbourne on Monday evening.
It was the fifth time Ebden had been nominated, but his first win, following titles at the Australian Open and Miami Masters 1000, plus gold at the Paris Olympics partnering John Peers, ending a 28-year tennis gold drought broke through.
Meanwhile, De Minaur has cemented himself as a genuine threat in almost every tournament he enters, reaching as high as No. 6 in the world rankings in his career while reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.
He also became the first Australian singles player in twenty years to reach the ATP Finals.
I am so proud and happy to have won the Newcombe Medal award again, and want to say how much I appreciate it, and that I can also share it with Matt, de Minaur said from London, where he was hosting the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event and won the associated $1.2. million prize pool last weekend.
It's been an incredible year for Australian tennis and I'm so happy to be a part of it. I would like to congratulate Matt, who has done great things this year, and his team. The Olympic gold medal was a highlight, as were all the other nominees tonight.
I would like to thank Tennis Australia, John Newcombe and everyone who made this possible. Let's all fight for an even better year in 2025.
Other nominees included:
– Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson, who both reached the fourth round of the US Open and reached career No. 23 and No. 26 respectively;
– Max Purcell, who won the US Open doubles with Thompson;
– John Peers, who won gold in Paris with Matt Ebden;
– and Olivia Gadecki, who became Australia's top female player and reached the final of the Guadalajara Open in September.
Alex and Matt have made the entire Australian tennis community incredibly proud, not only with their outstanding performances, but also with the passion, resilience and determination they have shown throughout the year, said John Newcombe, after whom the award is named.
Alex's rise into the world's top 10 is a remarkable achievement and a true reflection of his tireless work ethic and ability to overcome challenges. Watching him grow as a player and push the boundaries of his potential has been nothing short of inspiring.
Matt's extraordinary success in doubles, culminating in a Grand Slam victory and his historic run to Olympic gold, together with his continued commitment to representing Australia in the Davis Cup, is a testament to his exceptional skill and character. Their contributions exemplify the very best of Australian tennis values and traditions.
Those present on the evening also paid tribute to Australian tennis great Neale Fraser, who passed away last week at the age of 91.
