Sports
The almond shaft sees Australia and India Mix Business and Cricket
While the cricketers go on the field, the weight of expectations is heavily in the air.
Both parties proudly visit their national colors, knowing that everything is at stake today.
For India it is a chance to expand his two -year -old winning streak, while for Australia it is about reclaiming the valued silverware and, perhaps more importantly, bragging.
But this is not the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it is the Almond ash, an annual friendly cricket collision played as a prelude to boardroom deals between Aussie-Amandeltelers and their Indian buyers.
The game is played in a good mood and a good humor and has become an unexpected but welcome part of an Australian industry that is expected to achieve a value of $ 1.3 billion this year.
This was the first time that the match was played on Australian soil, a tennis green in Mildura in northeastern Victoria, with the previous five games on “Neutral Ground” in Dubai or India.
Australia got away with the silverware after a hard -fought competition, but competitors from both parties said that the real prize is the connections that strengthen it between the nations.
The Australian advantage
India is the second largest importer of Australian almonds behind China, and the shared love for sport gives growers a valued lead over the largest almond producers in the world, the United States.
Almondco Marketing Manager and acting referee, Paul Stewart, said that the match was filled last month with a competitive mind.
“There is a unique band the Australian and Indian industry and even the entire community shares a love for cricket, and that is certainly something that our Californian friends cannot replicate,” said Mr. Stewart.
“But there is also the sense of humor, the Indian guys are very up for a bit of a sled and a joke.“
Mr. Stewart said that that sense of humor has not reduced their competitive advantage.
“They certainly asked some of my referees of decisions that were made in good faith,” he joked.
“We are all in one way competitors, both teams consist of people in marketing, processing and growing.”
Mr. Stewart said the game laid the foundation for mutual respect.
“It's always very competitive, but in the end I think it's just a serious business relationship,” he said.
Strong trade tires
Nuts and dry fruit council India President Gunjun Jain said that the game increases the relationship between the two countries.
“The entire almond shaft has shown that they are not only business relationships in boardrooms, not only negotiations for two cents, it is the relationship we have now and have with each other,” said Jain.
“There was a winning side, there was a losing side, but in the end we all have a great time, have fun and it led to better relationships in the industry.
“If there are great personal relationships, this leads to better things It is the comrade. “
Jain said that the future looks promising and a positive perception by consumers of the Australian product.
“We have seen great resonance with Brand Australia in India, they have associated it with refinement and safety and sustainability,” he said.
“There is a great future ahead of the Indian-Australian relationship with almonds.”
