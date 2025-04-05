The almond shaft sees Australia and India Mix Business and Cricket

While the cricketers go on the field, the weight of expectations is heavily in the air.

Both parties proudly visit their national colors, knowing that everything is at stake today.

For India it is a chance to expand his two -year -old winning streak, while for Australia it is about reclaiming the valued silverware and, perhaps more importantly, bragging.

But this is not the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it is the Almond ash, an annual friendly cricket collision played as a prelude to boardroom deals between Aussie-Amandeltelers and their Indian buyers.

Players embraced active spectators, present verbally on the field, even while they in turn waited to take the field. ((ABC Rural: Timu King))

The game is played in a good mood and a good humor and has become an unexpected but welcome part of an Australian industry that is expected to achieve a value of $ 1.3 billion this year.

This was the first time that the match was played on Australian soil, a tennis green in Mildura in northeastern Victoria, with the previous five games on “Neutral Ground” in Dubai or India.

Within the cutlery are the ashes of an almond. ((ABC Rural: Timu King))

Australia got away with the silverware after a hard -fought competition, but competitors from both parties said that the real prize is the connections that strengthen it between the nations.

The Australian advantage

India is the second largest importer of Australian almonds behind China, and the shared love for sport gives growers a valued lead over the largest almond producers in the world, the United States.

Paul Stewart has played three times in earlier almond ash. ((ABC Rural: Timu King))

Almondco Marketing Manager and acting referee, Paul Stewart, said that the match was filled last month with a competitive mind.

“There is a unique band the Australian and Indian industry and even the entire community shares a love for cricket, and that is certainly something that our Californian friends cannot replicate,” said Mr. Stewart.

“ But there is also the sense of humor, the Indian guys are very up for a bit of a sled and a joke. “

Both parties participated in benign ridges and protested Mr. Stewart's statements. ((ABC Rural: Timu King))

Mr. Stewart said that that sense of humor has not reduced their competitive advantage.

“They certainly asked some of my referees of decisions that were made in good faith,” he joked.

“We are all in one way competitors, both teams consist of people in marketing, processing and growing.”

Both the Australians and the Indians share a love for the game. ((ABC Rural: Timu King))

Mr. Stewart said the game laid the foundation for mutual respect.

“It's always very competitive, but in the end I think it's just a serious business relationship,” he said.

Both teams played the game with full dedication. ((ABC Rural: Timu King))

Strong trade tires

Nuts and dry fruit council India President Gunjun Jain said that the game increases the relationship between the two countries.

“The entire almond shaft has shown that they are not only business relationships in boardrooms, not only negotiations for two cents, it is the relationship we have now and have with each other,” said Jain.

“There was a winning side, there was a losing side, but in the end we all have a great time, have fun and it led to better relationships in the industry.

Gunjun Jian says he enjoys the bond cricket that promotes between competitors. ((ABC Rural: Timu King))

“If there are great personal relationships, this leads to better things It is the comrade. “

Jain said that the future looks promising and a positive perception by consumers of the Australian product.

“We have seen great resonance with Brand Australia in India, they have associated it with refinement and safety and sustainability,” he said.

“There is a great future ahead of the Indian-Australian relationship with almonds.”