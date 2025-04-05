Lincoln Kienholz Sharp on QB

One of the biggest viewing windows in Ohio State Football during the spring training was on Saturday.

A week before the spring game, the Buckeyes Opened the second half of their newest practice in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for students and media members who saw about an hours of scrimmage periods. Here are the highlights.

Quarterback looks like a real battle in Ohio State

Coach Ryan Day said at the start of spring training that the three fair Quarterbacks Redshirt First -year Julian Sayin, Redshirts, second -year Lincoln Kienholz and real first -year student Tavien St. Clair would rotate to take repetitions with the starters.

Based on Saturday exercise, it is a two-man fight between Sayin and Kienholz. The latter took the first repetitions with the starters and was generally sharper than Sayin. The highlight for Kienholz was a nice deep ball in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to Carnell Tate in tight coverage. In the piece before that, Sayin threw under pressure from his rear foot and was intercepted by Cornerback Jermaine Mathews. That resulted in saying a round of punishment.

Sayin has a good arm and a quick release. He is still the favorite to win the job. But Kienholz looks like real competition. St. Clair showed an excellent arm and has mobility. But the fact that he was live, which means that he was free to be touched, indicates that he is a long chance of winning the job. Coaches do not put their projected starting quarterback with an increased risk of injury. St. Clair also showed his childhood on a fourth-down game when he was forced out of the bag and threw the ball outside the borders.

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State Safety Caleb Downs participates in Scrimmage

A non -specific nagging injury has limited downs during spring training, but he was healthy enough to participate in team periods.

Downs went out with the defense of the first team as one of the deep safety and had fallen apart. He might have seen fewer repetitions, because Jaylen McClain would rotate for him and practice next to Malik Hartford, but there was little to suggest that Downs had to do with an important problem.

When he met reporters earlier this week, Downs suggested that his limitations were the result of last season's wear.

I had the most snaps in the team last year, Downs said, so that is how they limit such plays.

The only recurring starter who was not a participant during the scrimmage was Sonny Styles. While styles was in full pads and looked like he might have gone through exercises in practice, second -year Payton Pierce at Arvell Reese was the linebackers of the first team.

Joey Kaufman

Offensive line of the state of Ohio

The injuries that caused the buckeyes to constantly changed their offensive line configuration last season means that Ohio State has a lot of depth, especially on watch and the middle. Day said that almost all rulers are cross-trained to play multiple positions, so expect a lot of liquid on the line.

On Saturday, the starting unit was at the start of the Rice Transfer Ethan Onianwa training at the left Tackle, Luke Montgomery near Left Guard, Carson Hinzman in the middle, Tegra Tshabola at Right Guard and Austin Siereveld at Right Tackle.

Siereveld played both left and right guard last year. Phillip Daniels, a transfer from Minnesota, also saw time with the starters at the right tackle. Siereveld moved to the left guard with Daniels inside. Daniels was marked late in practice due to unnecessary roughness.

Bill Rabinowitz

CJ Hicks finds a role

While he continues a transition from Linebacker to Defensive End, Hicks has largely been run in pass-rush situations.

Instead of putting his hand on the ground in a three -point position, Hicks stood up along the edge of the line of scrimmage before hurried the Quarterback.

There were times when the Burst showed to beat tackles to reach the bag.

The buckeyes love Hick's speed of the edge, and Day pointed to Hicks as one of the players who had sustained him halfway through the spring practice.

It was good to view CJ in a new role, Day said. He embraced it and did well.

But Hicks, a senior who was once the top-ranged recruit in Ohio, is 2022 recruitment class, can be limited to a role as a situational pass Rusher until he comes forward as an option in the Run defense.

Joey Kaufman

Lorenzo Styles Jr. makes early stops

Styles almost had a pick-6 when the buckeyes started scrimmering. He jumped for a pass from Kienholz intended for Junior Brandon Inniss.

Although the disintegration did not result in an interception, it ended the opening series that placed the first team attack against the first team defense.

Almost two years after he switched to Ohio State from Notre Dame and switched from a broad receiver to Cornerback, Styles looks comfortable during the defense.

Sonny Styles' older brother is also in line to replace Jordan Hancock as the starting nickel and remains a leading candidate when his playing play continues.

Joey Kaufman

Other fast observations

Sophomore James Peoples received the first repetitions to run back with the starters. First -year Bo Jackson showed Burst on a few runs. Two of the passes meant for Jeremiah Smith were not caught. The second year was in a tight coverage for both and both would have been great catches, but he couldn't grab them. If Smith had not made so many circus catches last year, the incompleteness would not have been remarkable.

Bill Rabinowitz

