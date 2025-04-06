Morning Chirps: Oveechkin's goals, more history for Kane





The Chicago Blackhawks were put off today after a historic night in the capital of Nations. They will be back in action tomorrow night when they host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Rockford Icehogs had a tough night in Michigan, while two more prospects anticipated in the play -offs of Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Blackhawks Chirps Alex Ovechkin bound Wayne Gretzky With a few goals in the Washington Capitals win last night, but we see the young core improving with every passing game. That is much more important at the moment than victories and losses, and it will ultimately be the same as more victories.

Jack Pridham And the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Flint Firebirds 2-1 to win their first round series in five games. Pridham had no point in game 5, but ended the series with three goals and five points.

The Windsor Spitfires went to the second round after beating the Soo Greyhounds with 8-4 in Game 5. I spellacy Missed the last three games because of an unknown injury. The Spitfires meet the Rangers in the second round.

One of the craziest games in the history of Blackhawks was played on this date in 1970. The Montreal Canadiens The Chicago stage entered and needed a victory or draw to be eligible for the Stanley Cup play -offs. They could still have sneaked in with a loss if they scored five goals or more. With the Blackhawks with 5-2 in the third period, the Canadiens played almost the last 10 minutes with their keeper. The Blackhawks scored five goals with empty Net to win 10-2 and remove Montreal from the play-offs. It is remarkable that this meant the only time between the seasons of 1948-49 and 1994-95 when the Canadiens did not participate in the late season. Ice Hogs Chirps The Ice Hogs had a tough night and opened their home and home series against the Grand Rapids Griffins with a loss of 8-3. Rockford got goals from Dmitry Kuzmin" Gerry MayhewAnd Jalen Luypen. Goalkeeper Mitchell Weeks was drawn early in the second period after six goals on 13 shots. He was replaced by Nick GrabkoThey made his AHL debut. He stopped 17 of the 19 shots with which he was confronted. There was no announcement about why Drew dedicated Did not travel to Michigan. These two teams will play again in Rockford tonight. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyyl56NO2KU NHL -Chirps The St. Louis Blues have lately been the hottest team in the NHL, because their 11-game winning streak people remind people of their run to the Stanley Cup in 2019. However, they suffered a big blow in Thursday victory on the penguins. Dylan Holloway an injury in the lower body sustained in the first period, and the team announced that he is that Considered from week to week. It is unlikely that he will play again in the regular season.

San Jose Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky has been named head coach of Team USA for the upcoming IIHF world championships. The tournament starts on May 9 and is played in Denmark and Sweden.

The Canadiens signed goalkeeper in Boston College Jacob Fowler To a three -year contract at entry level. Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now Looked at the impact of Fowlers Deal at both the NHL and the AHL levels.

Patrick Kane delivered his 20one Purpose of the season in the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. He passed Mike Modano For most seasons of 20 goals by a 17 -born player with 17. Kevin Allen from Detroit Hockey Now says Kane has made a strong thing to stay with the Red Wings after this season.

