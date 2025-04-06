Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and wife Loreal Welcome Baby Boy





Steve Sarkisian, the head coach of the football team of the University of Texas, has welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Loreal Sarkisian

Loreal announced the news via Instagram, next to Matrify shoot photos, on April 4

“He has arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” she wrote in her Instagram caption Steve and Loreal Sarkisian have welcomed a baby boy! The main football coach of the University of Texas, 51, and the personal stylist announced on Friday 4 April that they welcomed a son together, while Loreal shared photos of a pregnancy recording Instagram. “He has arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embrace these first days quietly resting, adjusting and weeks in every small moment has been great! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet privacy 💙,” Loreal, 39, drew the photos. “Xolo 🤍.” The photos contain Loreal who is known to fans as the First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football that shows off her babybuil, with the third Snap that kissed her forehead while he put a hand on her stomach. “💙💙💙,” he said under the post. Loreal and Steve Sarkisian in March 2024.

Loreal Sarkisian/ Instagram

The arrival of their son marks the first child of the couple together. Steve also shares two daughters and a son Taylor, Ashley and Brady with his former wife, Stephanie. Brady joined the UTS football team as Linebacker in 2023. As far as the Longhorns and Loreal coach are concerned, the couple both worked at the University of South California before they made the decision on 29 June 2020 when Steve was the attacking coordinator at the University of Alabama at the time. While on Instagram they announced in July 2024 that they had split and registered a divorce, per Sports illustratedBoth Steve and Loreal apparently have reconciled. Loreal started to post Steve again in December 2024 and to support him during home games in Texas, where the stylist has built up a reputation for her stylish Gameday looks. Never miss a story that registers for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest. The baby news comes only a few months after Steve signed a contract extension with the Longhorns and adds a year to a deal that now has it on board until 2031, according to Houston Chron. He was initially called the 31st head coach of the Texas Longhorns in January 2021, after his stints at USC and the University of Washington. Loreal opened earlier to Panel Earlier this year about supporting the craft of her husband, which explains that “it is important to him”. “I respect it and I appreciate that, knowing how hard he works day in day out and what it actually means for him and especially the journey he has been personally and professional to this day,” she said. The stylist, whose customers include celebrities and CEOs, added in the same interview that she can also be seen evolve his personal style. “I am happy for him,” she told Wfaa. “Sometimes he did it for himself with a little help. I don't try to take too much credit because he can dress.” She added: “He has a style. He has some taste. I mean, of course he got my attention.

