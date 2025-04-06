Sports
Meet the young NY girls who excel in screens, ice hockey and wrestling – and can be seen in Sports Illustrated
The next generation of female sports stars of New York has already made the pages of Sports Illustrated – for their game, not Glamor.
Honor Smoke, a 10-year-old wrestler from Erie County, looks fierce and ready to fight on the front page of sport regardingIllustrated The Sports Mags Special Edition released in February aimed at strengthening young female athletes where she wrote history as the youngest person ever appeared on his cover.
I ran the mat for the first time three years ago, and now I am on Sports Illustrated and I won [a state championship title]. It is strange how much I have achieved, Smoke told the Post during a recent zoom interview from her family house in Akron, a small village about 25 miles east of Buffalo.
The fifth class that moves struggling, moves as “the three-quarters of Nelson” until six days a week was the first girl who became a member of the Akron Youth Wrestling Club when she decided to try the sport at the age of 7.
When I started for the first time, I would never win one of the matches, so I was really determined to win. Once I started winning a lot of the matches, I had something like that, oh, I really like this, and I wanted to keep doing it, remembered smoke, who now wants to struggle at the Olympic Games one day.
I like to struggle the boys better. It feels better to beat them, she added.
De Tween has attached its place in the record books and takes the first place in her age and weight disc in the Girls Division of the New York Wresting Association for YOUTH State Championship last year and finished third on the USA Wrestling Kids Folkstyle National Championship in Indiana and, in the PLATE and the, in the ENPAFPE, in the in the Indiana and the, in the STATE and the, in the Indiana and, in the STATE and the, in the Indiana and, in the Indian and, in the ENPANA and, in the ENPANA and, in the STATE and the, in the STATEPE and, in the EMPIPAP and, in the EMPIRAP and, in the EMPIRAP and, in the EMPIPAP and, in the EMPIONA, and the STATEPAP and the STATEFAP and Estate Invian. Wrestling 2025 Western Western Western Championships in May.
Smoke was one of the 10 young, female athletes from the US to be brought to the attention regardingIllustrated, who was launched in collaboration with Dove to adopt a tough opponent: body image pressure that floats almost half of the girls from the sport.
New York City came to play with three cover girls, including Pepper Persley, a 14-year-old Harlem basketball player; Julia Dinar, a 13-year-old fencer from Flatbush, Brooklyn and Liana Chan, a 12-year-old ice hockey player from Pelham Gardens in the Bronx.
I like basketball. It fulfills me, and it has taught me so much in terms of my self-confidence and leadership and teamwork, and those are things that I will carry with me all my life, said Persley, who this year Point Guard played at the Varsity team of her K-12-independent school as an eighth class player this year.
I love everything the campaign stands for, so it's so cool to be part of it, she told The Post. And my pages have besides these other girls who are so incredible, everything means to me.
Dinar, who started to shield just to stay active during the pandemic, now practices her parry defense until 16 hours a week, for competitions in Ohio, Oregon, New Jersey and Washington DC, she said.
I think I was in shock to see myself in a magazine, but I feel empowered and happy, said Dinar, who is planning to keep screens to university, or until the sport interferes with her dreams to become a pediatrician.
Chan, the smallest of all players in her ice hockey team in the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, was very happy that he could be seen in the Mag who played a sport she loves, she told The Post.
Three years ago: “The first time I went on the ice, I wasn't sure how I felt, but over the years I have developed a love for ice hockey,” said Winger Chan.
“I am always really excited to play … It would be great if I could play at the university,” said the young person.
