Eier Harbor Police Charge 3 adults in connection with youth hockey fight





Ballhockey turned to “Brawl Hockey” last weekend when children and parents fought during a youth tournament in South Jersey. Now three adults are confronted with charges. Cameras show different players who argue, before parents ran the field and started fighting each other during the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament in Egg Harbor Township. Some parents grab their players to leave. The police of EGG Harbor Township are counting two adults from Philadelphia and one of Maple Shade with simple abuse and disorderly behavior. The police say that none of them had permission to be on the field. The tournament, held in Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey by the American Ball Hockey Alliance, was one team of Maple Shade and another from Philadelphia. The ABHA said in a statement that partially said: “This kind of behavior is not representative of normal street/deck hockey game, and violence is never approved in our sport … We take on the role of spectators very seriously and provide appropriate sanctions and give up the right sanctions for those whose behavior as fans is disruptive or inflammatory” It has suspended both teams and an assistant coach of the tournament and said that these actions “do not reflect the values ​​of the guest facility, Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey.” The Maple Shade Street Hockey Board has also issued a statement to say that these actions would not be tolerated. “We encourage all parents and players to think about their actions and consider how they can contribute to a more positive, respectful and sporting environment within the community, the board said.

