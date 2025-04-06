Walter Clayton Football Recruitment Revisited prior to Final Four

Florida Basketball Coach Todd Golden speaks at the last press conference before he goes to Final Four Golden and the top-ranking Gators stand for fellow summit and number 1 overall seed Auburn Saturday in the last four at 6:09 pm in San Antonio.

Walter Clayton Jr. has become a household name during Florida Basketball Final Four Run.

Clayton has earned Comparisons with sharpening NBA -Superster Steph Curry during the 2025 NCAA Tournament for gentlemen After splashing coupling 3-Pointer after 3-Pointer for the Gators in nail biting victories over Uconn and Texas Tech.

The Florida Point Guard did not start his career in GaineSville. While Clayton came to a star in March Madness, basketball was not even the sport he was offered during his recruitment. Some of the best colleges in the country offered Clayton a football fair. However, Clayton bet on his basketball career and it pays.

This is what you need to know about Clayton's football recruitment and why he chose hardwood above gridiron:

Walter Clayton Jr. Basketball recruitment

After his second season, Clayton made an important decision: he ran away from football, cold Turkey. This was despite the fact that he had several offers from large programs, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Penn State, Nebraska and West Virginia.

Yet the basketball offers did not come in like Clayton. He had in-state offers from Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast, but nothing of the two flagship schools in the state of Florida, Florida. He and his mother even set up an appointment at IMG Academy to meet basketball coaches to determine their interest level.

This was after an average of 17.5 points and his team led to the last four as a second -year student.

“We got there and they said,” We don't have anything for you in basketball, but we will certainly take you for football, “” Clayton said to Floridagaters.com Last July. “We actually went down for nothing. It was so frustrating.”

Walking away from football was his way of showing college basketball coaches, he was serious about the next level. Clayton then doubled and passed from Lake Wales to Rival Bartow, a school that Tony Bradley had sent to North Carolina as a one-off prospect in a first round Pick in the NBA design of 2017.

“How many players can you name who have been transferred from Florida to the state of Florida? That's what was there from Lake Wales to Bartow,” said Bartow Basketball Coach Terrence McGriff about the transfer.

After his transfer, Clayton Bartow led to back-to-back state championships for the first time in program history. Yet the offers for his basketball career were still not on the standard, with the COVID-19 Pandemic limitations that played a role in those during his last year in 2020-21.

McGriff even mentioned the largest boosters of Florida Basketball and the resident of Polk County John Frost to generate interest in Clayton. Frost's attraction to the then coach Mike White went on deaf ears.

Walter Clayton Jr. Connects to Rick Pitino, Iona

McGriff took Clayton to a virtual exposure camp in Orlando, where activities were streamed live for college basketball coaches. An assistant for Rick Pitino caught a glimpse of Clayton and shared it with the IONA coach.

Pitino had a hard assessment: “Fat, slow and can't shoot, but he can pass.”

After a zoom interview, Pitino and Iona Clayton offered a grant to go to the small lecture of 3,600 students in New Rochelle, New York. Without even visiting, Clayton committed.

Walter Clayton Jr. Football recruitment

In addition to the future football player of Florida, Lake Wales teammate and the current Chicago Bear Gervon Dexter, Clayton Gainesville visited football unofficially. The Gators officially offered him on 2 February 2019.

Despite the fact that they were a week late for football exercises, Clayton's Lake Wales coaches did not even consider Junior Varsity. He played Quarterback, broad and safety for the Highlanders. After he had spoken the first game because of the late report, Clayton made a jumping interception with one hand and returned it for a touchdown of 80 meters.

So how good a prospect could have been Clayton if he had decided to keep up with football? Mike Singer, a recruitment analyst for ON3 spoke with the Wall Street Journal About the potential of Clayton.

He was really good, Mike Singer told the Wsj. There is definitely a chance that he could have been who has a four-star or five-star recruitment.

Walter Clayton Jr. 247 ranking

For high school football:

Star Rating: Zero stars

Zero stars National ranking: N / A

N / A Positional ranking: N / A

N / A State ranking:N / A

For basketball in high school:

Star Rating: Zero stars

Zero stars National ranking: N / A

N / A Positional ranking: N / A

N / A State ranking:N / A

As a basketball transfer: