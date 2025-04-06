Sports
Walter Clayton Football Recruitment Revisited prior to Final Four
Florida Basketball Coach Todd Golden speaks at the last press conference before he goes to Final Four
Golden and the top-ranking Gators stand for fellow summit and number 1 overall seed Auburn Saturday in the last four at 6:09 pm in San Antonio.
Walter Clayton Jr. has become a household name during Florida Basketball Final Four Run.
Clayton has earned Comparisons with sharpening NBA -Superster Steph Curry during the 2025 NCAA Tournament for gentlemen After splashing coupling 3-Pointer after 3-Pointer for the Gators in nail biting victories over Uconn and Texas Tech.
The Florida Point Guard did not start his career in GaineSville. While Clayton came to a star in March Madness, basketball was not even the sport he was offered during his recruitment. Some of the best colleges in the country offered Clayton a football fair. However, Clayton bet on his basketball career and it pays.
This is what you need to know about Clayton's football recruitment and why he chose hardwood above gridiron:
Walter Clayton Jr. Basketball recruitment
After his second season, Clayton made an important decision: he ran away from football, cold Turkey. This was despite the fact that he had several offers from large programs, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Penn State, Nebraska and West Virginia.
Yet the basketball offers did not come in like Clayton. He had in-state offers from Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast, but nothing of the two flagship schools in the state of Florida, Florida. He and his mother even set up an appointment at IMG Academy to meet basketball coaches to determine their interest level.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
This was after an average of 17.5 points and his team led to the last four as a second -year student.
“We got there and they said,” We don't have anything for you in basketball, but we will certainly take you for football, “” Clayton said to Floridagaters.com Last July. “We actually went down for nothing. It was so frustrating.”
Walking away from football was his way of showing college basketball coaches, he was serious about the next level. Clayton then doubled and passed from Lake Wales to Rival Bartow, a school that Tony Bradley had sent to North Carolina as a one-off prospect in a first round Pick in the NBA design of 2017.
“How many players can you name who have been transferred from Florida to the state of Florida? That's what was there from Lake Wales to Bartow,” said Bartow Basketball Coach Terrence McGriff about the transfer.
After his transfer, Clayton Bartow led to back-to-back state championships for the first time in program history. Yet the offers for his basketball career were still not on the standard, with the COVID-19 Pandemic limitations that played a role in those during his last year in 2020-21.
McGriff even mentioned the largest boosters of Florida Basketball and the resident of Polk County John Frost to generate interest in Clayton. Frost's attraction to the then coach Mike White went on deaf ears.
Walter Clayton Jr. Connects to Rick Pitino, Iona
McGriff took Clayton to a virtual exposure camp in Orlando, where activities were streamed live for college basketball coaches. An assistant for Rick Pitino caught a glimpse of Clayton and shared it with the IONA coach.
Pitino had a hard assessment: “Fat, slow and can't shoot, but he can pass.”
After a zoom interview, Pitino and Iona Clayton offered a grant to go to the small lecture of 3,600 students in New Rochelle, New York. Without even visiting, Clayton committed.
Walter Clayton Jr. Football recruitment
In addition to the future football player of Florida, Lake Wales teammate and the current Chicago Bear Gervon Dexter, Clayton Gainesville visited football unofficially. The Gators officially offered him on 2 February 2019.
Despite the fact that they were a week late for football exercises, Clayton's Lake Wales coaches did not even consider Junior Varsity. He played Quarterback, broad and safety for the Highlanders. After he had spoken the first game because of the late report, Clayton made a jumping interception with one hand and returned it for a touchdown of 80 meters.
So how good a prospect could have been Clayton if he had decided to keep up with football? Mike Singer, a recruitment analyst for ON3 spoke with the Wall Street Journal About the potential of Clayton.
He was really good, Mike Singer told the Wsj. There is definitely a chance that he could have been who has a four-star or five-star recruitment.
Walter Clayton Jr. 247 ranking
For high school football:
- Star Rating:Zero stars
- National ranking:N / A
- Positional ranking:N / A
- State ranking:N / A
For basketball in high school:
- Star Rating:Zero stars
- National ranking:N / A
- Positional ranking:N / A
- State ranking:N / A
As a basketball transfer:
- Star Rating:Four -stars
- General ranking:No. 69 General
- Positional ranking:No. 17 Point Guard
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gainesville.com/story/sports/college/florida-gators/2025/04/05/walter-clayton-football-recruitment-florida-gators-basketball-final-four/82786356007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Imran Khan sisters remain determined to meet him at Adiala prison
- PBKS vs CSK: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Mullanpur -weather conditions
- Donald Trump awaiting China's call to discuss the prices while the deadline is looming at 104%
- Donald prevails over a new insulting nick
- Prabowo reportedly reported Jokowi before meeting Megawati
- False job seekers use AI to interview with remote jobs, say the CEOs of technology
- Taiwan's Cheng Strikes Gold at U15 High School
- Richard Quest's Trump Advisors Fare Notes
- Hidden Trauma in Childbirds – BBC News
- Virus related to the death of Jean Hackman's wife kills 3 in California
- Dozens decrees while PTI workers come up against the police near Adiala prison
- Crown prince of Dubai on meet PM Modi