Washington the big ones have company.

A record that is long as impossible to catch, even by Alex Ovechkin himself, is now of a few big ones after Oveechkin scored career goals no. 893 and 894 on Friday evening to make a draw with Wayne Gretzky as one of one of two Biggest target scorers who has ever seen the game.

It is a record Oveechkin is destined to reach since he became a member of Gretzky and the legendary Gordie Howe in the 800 goal club in December 2022, a record hes zerde since passing Howe on the all-time list. And it is a record that Gretzky likes to share a day for a day.

I can live with that for 24 hours, said Gretzky with a smile after the game while he was sitting next to Oveechkin for a GR8 background. I can still say that I am most tied.

Ovechkin admitted that he was still felt shaky, was still in disbelief that hed caught the historic milestone. That he did it at home, with friends and family and teammates past and present around him, one night that started with a memorial ceremony with members of the 2018 Cup Champs? That all made an extremely special moment for him, and for hockey, that much more memorable.



It's nice that my family is here, my mother, my wife, my children, father -in -law, many friends came from many different cities, Oveechkin said. It's history. It's great for the game. It's great to do it here. It's special.

It almost felt scripted in its perfection.

The pursuit for Doel No. 895 really picked up its pace this season, and the Stretch Run really fought. The hockey world is so focused on that only goal to place No. 8 on top of Hockeys target score pedestal, but perhaps the assembly is that we can recognize a moment. To enjoy the fact that quantity is not a solo affair. (Or, maybe this was the hockey gods way to play a little longer with everyone's heart rate.)

Doel No. 893 came in less than four minutes in Friday game when Dylan Strome wore the puck behind the net and found an open ovechkin in the front, just far enough of the blue paint to set up a characteristic One-Timer that pinged the left position and past Chicago Blackhawks Spencer Spencer Spencer.

The Arena broke out, not only because it was another goal closer to history, but because there was an overwhelming feeling that it would not be his only marker of the evening. Gretzky joked during a break chat with reporters that he thought he could be an early night if Oveechkin would keep that pace.

He scored the historic 894one Goal asked in the third on a play that everyone knew that Blackhawks Forward Connor Bedard was called to hold Capitals Rookie Ryan Leonard. Ovechkin set up a store in his favorite place at the left Faceoff Dot and a perfect pass by John Carlson.

And at that moment the man who is known for his joyful, enthusiastic parties was almost as much as he is for the goals preceding them, well celebrated. His teammates burst from the bank and flowed over the ice to hug him. When the scheduled Bear Cuddle, OVI skated straight across the width of the ice rink to High-Five to High-Five. He waved his family, bowed in the direction of Gretzky and looked at and raised an arm in the middle ice and enjoyed the moment at home.

At that moment, Doel No. 895 felt almost inevitable. And it was almost. He had the record -breaking puck on his stick with just over four minutes to go, all alone after a pass from Strome, but could not finish the piece. Fans were on his feet and sang his name when they saw the Blackhawks empty at the end of the game. But as head coach Spencer Carbery explained on Friday after the game, an empty nicer was not what Ovechkin wanted.

He wants to break the record with a goalkeeper in the fold, which I appreciate, Carbery said after the game. He told me that on the couch, and I just wanted to confirm that he didn't want to go out, be at home and it's hard, right? Because for us, as coaches and I, I just want to be sure, are you sure, at the moment, hat trick, at home …? And he didn't want to go out and score on an empty net to break the record.

We have six games left, he wants to break the record and that moment is where he shoots the puck past a keeper, Carbery said. And I have a lot of appreciation for that.

Ovechkins decision opened the door for a different kind of milpeled goal in DC, while Leonard cashed in when he wore the puck on the ice and was only wearing three games in the NHL life between the pipes for his first career goal.

But when Knight returned to the fold after Washington's Goead Go?

Oh, he absolutely wanted to go on the ice again, Carbery said laughing. The last 1:36 of Friday 5-3 victory was not for Bangeriken.

A shot sent wide left with a little more than a minute to go, Oveechkin had looked at heaven. Another shot followed 15 seconds later, angry rained on Knight for daring the glove side. A snap-shot wide of the subsequent face-off. Another 45 seconds after that.

You could see that he was determined to find a way to score a goal there, Carbery said of those nerve -racking last seconds with Oveechkin in hot pursuit.

You can feel it. I mean, people in the building can feel it. I can feel it on the couch. When he comes in a place, he is determined to score and he just keeps coming in good places, he said.

Hell will continue that search on Sunday against the New York Islanders.

During the morning skate of the teams before Friday Matchup, everyone was talking about the goal that will make history. But what about the assist to set it up?

I think if you have the chance to pass it on to him, you want to pass it on to him, Capitals Forward Tom Wilson said earlier Friday, a glimpse into the mentality of the teams after the morning skate.

If there is a play that is open, most boys will try to make the right game, but if he is open or if there is a chance that you can get the puck to him, you will clearly try this point to set up one of the best target scorers, he says. As soon as you have it in his hands, good things will usually happen.

That was real Oveechkins entire career 894 goals is proof of that and it was where Friday night for Strome, who set up the first of the night, and Carlson, who helped with both, and his involvement in making the history of Oveechkins.

I'm excited. I don't take it lightly, but it is a special moment between the two of us, who have been together for so long, Carlson said after the game, in a dressing room that already bears the proof (and a few beer cans) of a club celebration.

Only Nicklas Backstrom, which was present on Friday, helped with more goals from Oveechkin (279) than Carlson (158).

I think this night would be extremely memorable anyway, but that is certainly a nice touch after so many years with the man, Carlson said.

The great ones are the great ones, he continued, in honor of his acceptance of his captains, and anticipated another one who would come. Just find a way to do it, and to do it in theater and in style, and tonight was no different.

There will soon be a celebration on the horizon for the capitals, who go to Long Island for a Sunday Matinee and perhaps history, if Oveechkin can maintain this line. The next goal takes the crown. And if it plays something like Friday night in Washington, it will be pure theater.