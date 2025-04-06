“I want to train hard every day to become a member of the national team and go to the Olympic Games and W ..

Sports
In 2016, Oh Kwang-Heon, a former coach of the KUK University of the Business Table Tennis Team, founded the Boram Group, the international table tennis competition with sincerity to systematically promote the elite players in the commando
“I want to train hard every day to become a member of the national team and go to the Olympic Games and win a gold medal!”
On the fourth floor of the Boram Group Education Center in Cheonan-Si, Chungcheongnam-Do, which was recently visited, there was the training center of Boram Hallelujah Table Tennis Team, made by Boram Sangjo. Park Chang-Gun (21), a member of the table tennis team, met postal company on the day and said: “I started playing table tennis when I was eight years old and I have not given up so far, and I will concentrate on training until the day I become the best player in the world.”
Boram Sangjo came into the operation of a sports club, a unanswered path for a mutual utility. To promote national health and revitalizing table tennis, a daily sport, the business tennis team Boram Hallelujah was founded in October 2016 to practice ESG (environmental, social and administration) management. Boram Hallelujah currently has seven players, including Chung Young-Hoon (28), the current captain.
It is a table tennis team made by companies that have nothing to do with sport, but it has excellent results. He won the team event in the Hiroshima International Table Tennis Competition in Japan in 2017, the gold medal on the individual singles on the 99th National Sports Competition in 2018, the 37th National City Table Tennis Competition and third place in the Team Event at the Spring Korea Business Table Tennis Competition.
Underlying this achievement is general manager Oh Kwang-Heon, who recently coached the Lada table tennis national team at the Hangzhou Asian Games and Olympic Games in Paris. After completing his national coach in October last year, he became the general manager of Boram Hallujah, the postal company met on the same day and expressed his ambition to “promote the domestic table tennis world with Boram Sangjo.”
General Manager OH served as a coach and coach of the university team and the coach and coach of the Japanese Ladies Table Tennis National Team from 1995 to 2016. In 2000, when he was the first coach of the university team, he won the first Japanese National University Championship and won the championship for the fifth consecutive year. Since 2017 he was the first coach of the Hallelujah Men's Table Tennis Team and served as the Tennis Coach for the ladies' Table for the Korean National Team from 2022 to September last year.
His relationship with Boram Halleluja was possible because of Boram's “Three Gorges” spirit. Director Oh said: “In 2016, Boram Sangjo asked me to coach the table tennis team,” Adding it: “I rejected it twice in a row, but I decided to participate after seeing chairman Choi's spirit of community service and passion for reviving the table tennis community.”
Boram Group even strives to expand the basis of elite table tennis at home and abroad, including sponsoring the Korean middle and secondary school table tennis federation and sponsoring the Vietnam Golden Racket International Table Tennis Tournament since the foundation of the table tennis team. Moreover, Boram Sangjobae held the National Open Table Tennis Tournament for the sixth time and took the lead in revitalizing the daily sports.
In addition, talent donations are made to aspiring elementary and secondary table tennis players and table tennis enthusiasts every year. Since 2019, it has been participating in blood donation every year and it is carrying out the campaigns to encourage the spread of blood donation campaigns.
Director Oh said: “Since this year I have been participating as a professional team in the Korea Professional Table Tennis League (KTTL) and I want to contribute to the expansion of the base of domestic table tennis by setting up an elite playing system at the same time.”
In the meantime, Boram Group will continue to speed up his ESG movements. Together with sponsorship, ESG results will be generated through various programs such as energy saving and recycling. An officer of Boram Group said: “The social responsibility of the company not only includes the care of the disadvantaged, but also protecting the global climate and the environment in the long term. If a company that specializes in total life care services, we will do our best for sustainable management.”
