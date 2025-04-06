Derbantshire -captain Wayne Madsen left his mark again on Gloucestershire with the 40th first class of his career on the second day of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match in Derby.

The 41-year-old hundred was his sixth against Gloucestershire and put his side in an impressive position with support from Harry who scored 83 and shared a third Wicket stand of 177.

Madsen also completed 16,000 first -class runs during his 118 and with Zak Chappell that added an airy 61 of 67 balls, Derbantshire 391, reached a 169 lead.

Marchant de Lange With 3 to 31, the choice of the bowlers for Gloucestershire, which was 128, for 3, still 41 runs behind, with Ben Charlesworth undefeated at 77.

Gloucestershire went to day two, which was well aware of the damage that Madsen could do and under another cloudless sky, he made the most from a number of great bowling.

The visitors' attack, with the remarkable exception of the long, lacked the discipline and consistency to exert Madsen and came under pressure, and served far too many short and wide balls that could be sent to the ropes.

Madsen welcomed Zaman Akhter by achieving the Zeeler for six before he reached 50, which contained 9 four of 80 balls.

Derbyshire drove serene with 68 points that came in the first hour, with Madsen reaching an inevitable half century and the 89th of his first -class career of 81 balls.

Gloucestershires M whoy Morning got worse when at 64 Matt Taylor came to the second slip where Ollie Price rumbled the chance.

Price made up for the penultimate ball of the session, Trapping came LBW when he went back to work to work the ball to the leg, but during lunch Derbantshire 49 ahead with Madsen was eight away from another hundred.

What was said in the dressing room of the visitors made a clear impression because they had their best spell of the competition after the interval.

De Lange left Brooke Guest quickly and in his next about Luis Reece in a ride that Ollie Price on the second slip Boute.

When Anuj Dal was on the fold by Tom Price, Derbantshire had lost four wickets in 26 balls for 10 points and the Price Brothers later combined two overs to remove Martin Andersson.

While the wickets around him tumbled, Madsen went to his hundred, the 39th first class for Derbantshire, from 144 balls, and although Ollie Price dropped him four points later, the off-spinner finally removed him when he missed an inverted Sweep.

But Chappell crushed all the hope that Gloucestershire entertained to quickly complete the innings by sending Ollie Price on the way to a 60 Ball 50 for two large sixes.

Taylor returned to Bowl Chappell and had Jack Morley haunted, but Derbantshire had re -confirmed their authority and left Gloucestershire with a lot of batting.

They started badly and lost Chris Dent cheap when he got an inner edge in his stumps that went halfway forward to Chappell in the seventh.

But Ben Charlesworth and Ollie Price played with increasing authority to add 70 out of 98 balls before Derbantshire set a fall that Snared prize.

Pat Brown placed a leg Geul for the price that turns a ball from his hip into the waiting hands of Anderson and Reece hit another blow when Miles Hammond moved over his stumps and LBW was.

Charlesworth and James Bracey negotiated the last five overs, but they will have to hit Gloucestershire in the game tomorrow.

Derbantshire -Capitein Wayne Madsen said: “Nice to contribute to what a pretty decent total was for us. I think we would have taken it at the start of the day, although we might have had a little more from the position just before lunch.

“Marchant (the long) stormed and Bowlode pretty well and they put us under a bit of busy and thanks to Goodness Chappy (Zak Chappell) who came in and play a really valuable knock to get us a 160 plus lead.

“I still have the feeling that I am beating as well as I, especially in the last 10 years in Red Ball Cricket and while I do that, I will drive the Golf and enjoy it and hopefully contribute to what an exciting year will be for us.”