Parents of football player who died after collapsing during the Sue University training

The parents of a football player from Buckknell University who died last summer after he collapsed during a team practice, brought a civil lawsuit against the school, who claimed that unlawful death.

Nicole and Calvin Dickey Sr. have filed the lawsuit against Buckknell University in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court 2 April, according to judicial documents. Their deceased son, Calvin CJ Dickey Jr., who was an 18-year-old first-year student in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, school, collapsed during the football teams that first training on July 10, 2024, according to the court case.

CJ Dickey was admitted to the hospital and treated for Rabdomyolysis and died two days later, the court documents.

CJ Dickey Jr. After collapsing during the football training in July 2024, died. Courtesy Price Caspino / Nicole and Calvin Dickey Sr.

The lawsuit claims that prior to CJ Dickey's who became a member of the football team, the athletics department of the university was informed that he had tested positively on sickle cell pull.

Studies indicate that Sickle cell pull is associated with a higher risk of rabdomyolysisA rare and potentially life -threatening state that takes place when muscles break down after injury or excessive exercise without rest, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Dickeys lawsuit states that a trainer spoke with Nicole Dickey to ensure her “that sufficient precautions would be taken to fulfill the condition of her son. The lawsuit also refers to Informative materials of the NCAA that emphasizes the importance of sufficient rest and performance tests for athletes with sickle cell pull.

His parents claim in the lawsuit that the university has “negligent and/or intentionally, or reckless, taken the steps that are needed to ensure that those special precautions were implemented.”

Buckknell University responded to the news of the Dickeys right case in a statement to NBC News.

The death of a student is always a tragic loss. Buckknell University is aware of the lawsuit that was brought by the parents of CJ Dickey. Although the university will not comment on the awaiting a lawsuit, we are again expanding genuine sympathies for the CJS family, and we will continue to concentrate on our most important priority, the health and safety of all Buckknell students, the university said.

In the judicial documents obtained by NBC News, details of CJ Dickeys parents who see their son in first aid, where he told them that the first -year members of the team had messed up some exercises. As a punishment, a coach let them raise them, an exercise in which athletes repeatedly jump to the ground and then quickly raise their bodies again, according to the court case.

The couple states in their lawsuit that collapsed after their son, an er -doctor told them that their son experienced Rabdomyolysis and acute kidney injury. He “eventually went into convulsions, was projectile vomiting and suffering from uncontrollable attacks by diarrhea,” said the lawsuit.

Doctors carried out an emergency operation on the athlete and he went to cardiac arrest several times before his parents took the decision to stop resuscitating him, according to the submission.

While Nicole and I try to struggle with our new reality, the first thing we want to answer about what happened, Calvin Dickey Sr. said. In a statement shared by lawyers Michael Caspino and Stuart Price. We want to know how this could happen, and so far Buckknell has not answered any of our questions.

Caspino and Price said in a press release that the lawsuit “wants to force Buckknell University to do the following:

Unveiling every detail of the events that have led to the death of CJS.

Take public responsibility for the death of CJs.

Compensate the Dickey family for the death of their son.

Sponsor initiatives that are designed to ensure that no other university atleet suffers a similar fate. “

The parents hope that their lawsuit will prevent other families from experiencing the same tragic loss, “Caspino and Price said in the press release.