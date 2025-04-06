University of Noord -Iowa





Waterloo, Iowa The UNI Tennis team opened a homing position five games on Saturday afternoon and pushed the UIC Flames in a competitive 4-3 loss at the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Action. The Panthers arrived early on the board after a strong performance in the top two double races. Kim Zizek And Andjela Raznatovic grabbed a 6-2 victory over the Flames' Nia Cooper and Marta Halbersztadt, while Darta Dalecka And Lorena Cardoso Held the editing of Cosmo and Camille Belberka in a narrow 8-6 tiebreak to achieve the team to double points with a 7-6 competition win. Uni would fail in the number three Doubles -Match with the UIC -Duo of Mayu Ushio and Paula Rodriguez Gregoris Besting Lasya Mylavarapu And Abbie Peterson 6-3. In Singles Action, Dalecka collected a comeback victory in the number one singles match against Cosmo, where the first set dropped 6-3 before gathering for a 6-3 victory in the second Stanza and 7-5 third set victory. Cardoso gave the Panthers a team point with a straight set of victory over Belberka, 6-3, 7-5. UIC would respond with victories in the remaining four singles matches. The Flames took victories in straight sets at number three, five and six positions to guarantee the double victory over the Panthers. Both Raznatovic and Peterson each pushed their opponents on the edge with identical 7-5, 7-5 losses for Cooper and Anaiaas Brion respectively. Next The Panthers will close their weekend homestat on Sunday 6 April, while organizing Valparaiso in the Black Hawk Tennis Club at 10.00 am CT. End results UIC 4, Uni 3 ** Team has awarded one point for winning two of the three double races Double Order of finishing: 3, 2, 1 Singles #1 Darta Dalecka (Uni) Def. Edit Cosmo (UIC), 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

(Uni) Def. Edit Cosmo (UIC), 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 #2 Lorena Cardoso (Uni) Def. Camille Belberka (UIC), 6-3, 7-5

(Uni) Def. Camille Belberka (UIC), 6-3, 7-5 #3 Marta Halbersztadt (UIC) def. Kim Zizek (Uni), 7-5, 6-0

(Uni), 7-5, 6-0 # 4 Nia Cooper (UIC) Def. Andjela Raznatovic (Uni), 7-5, 7-5

(Uni), 7-5, 7-5 #5 Anais Brion (UIC) def. Abbie Peterson (Uni), 7-5, 7-5

(Uni), 7-5, 7-5 #6 Paula Rodriguez Gregoris (UIC) def. Lasya Mylavarapu (Uni), 6-2, 6-1 Order of finishing: 3, 6, 3, 2, 5, 4, 1 Uni Tennis Action can be followed all season on social media on Facebook (Sleeping tennis), X (@Unitennis) and on Instagram (@uniwtennis). The schedule and the selection of 2024-25, together with the latest Panther news and information can be found online at Unipanters.com.

