



Rodger E. Stevens Death message Rodger E. Stevens, 79, Van Tolland, CT, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died peacefully on April 1, 2025 in St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Rodger will be deeply missed by his family, including his wife Laura (Forand) Stevens or Tolland, CT, and his two sons, Bill and Betsy Stevens van West Hartford, CT, and Phil and Kristen Stevens van Willington, CT, his cultivated grandchildren. Rodger was destined by his parents, Helen (Davis) and Earle F. Stevens, brothers and sisters Eric Stevens, Randy Stevens, Sue Wiknik and Pat Barrett and daughter, Sarah Stevens. Born in Danbury, CT, in the late Helen (Davis) and Earle F. Stevens, Rodger grew up in Cromwell along the River Connecticut, spend time with trial, fish and water skiing. He graduated from the Cromwell High School in 1963 and went directly to the basic training, where he became Marine and served until 1966. Rodger married his wife, Laura, in 1970 and stood up in Tolland, CT. They celebrated their 50 -year anniversary on unique fashion during the Covid Pandemie. Rodger and Laura were married for 54 years and she would say he was an excellent husband. After a 39-year career with Connecticut Light and Power in various positions, including underground work, dispatcher, and trainer, Rodger retired in 2006. During retirement, Rodger enjoyed traveling, table tennis, camping, pickleball, attending Danny Harper concerts, cruises, putzing around their Tolland Home, Researching HIS Ancestors (Genealogy), and Watching Soccer Games. Rodger was looking forward to breakfast with classmates from high school, family and friends. He liked traveling to various places in Maine, including Acadia. Rodger's greatest joy came out of time with his family, whether it was a cookout in the back garden, at an auction or help with a house project. He will be remembered by his boys for his famous toast that he would make on camping trips. Rodger, a simple man, was the happiest surrounded by family and was famous for providing Bill and Phil Patery Words of Wisdom. The Rodgers family receives friends and family for offenses on Tuesday 8 April 2025, from 5 pm to 5 pm in Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT 06066. A celebration of the life service will take place in the funeral center on Wednesday 9 April 2025, at 10:30 am. Funeral with military distinctions will follow on East Cemetery (aka Sungamaug Cemetery), Tolland, CT 06084. Instead of flowers, memorial donations can be made on tunnels to Torens (t2t.org) or the leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Visit to leave a condolence www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

