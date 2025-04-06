Columbus, Ohio – Ryan Day decided that the spring training on Saturday would be a good time to do something unique with the Quarterback battle of Ohio.

The completion of 2025 is between a trio that played a combined 87 snaps of football. Only 40 of them came against legitimate competition and that was two years ago.

This is the least day that all his quarterbacks has known since the 2021 season, which leads to some creative approaches. That is why he decided this week that it was important that Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair were live, which means that the defense had fairly reign to touch them.

That is the best thing the day before this competition could have done, even if it is a risky, since you now only have three healthy quarterbacks. There is a ton that you can learn about a quarterback when he knows that he should take a hit that you can't learn otherwise.

For St. Clair who spent most of the training on Saturday working with the third snarry, you could see how he reacts to constant pressure. You saw him extend plays and move the attack over the field with both his arm and legs. You saw him put his shoulder down and initiate contact with a Linebacker to fight for extra yards.

Some moments were so great, where his happy feet led him to leave the bag much earlier than he needed and saved plays before they developed.

For Sayin you saw how a player of smaller stature 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds than Will Howards 6-4, 235 pound frame last season responded to having much larger defensive rulers in his face. There were times when his rapid release saved him, despite the throwing away of his hindvoot, allowing him to complete passing over the center of the field.

There were also times when the same mistakes could run away Jermaine Mathews with the only interception of the day.

Kienholz had the strongest day of the trio. He led two touchdown drives during a team period, including one in which he tore a 40-year pass through the sidelines to Carnell Tate. If you wanted to see who could be the most consistent on Saturday, Kienholz fits in that description.

He also had low moments because defensive rulers and Linebackers got quite a few of his throws in the line of scrimmage. Plus, there were times when he was inaccurate, even if he was saved by doubtful pass -interference calls (none of them were on Davison Igbinosun, for what it is worth).

Nobody won the Quarterback struggle on Saturday. Nobody has lost it either. There is no power ranking list that comes from the day that people should use as a gospel for how this struggle ends up. The person you already thought would win this battle that came in the low season, it will probably still win.

The only victory that came from Saturday is the only thing that really matters. Ensure that the final winner was pushed into the highest degree. Sayin and Kienholz do that for each other and St. Clair also does a number of positive things.

By ensuring that that happens, Day has introduced a new element where coaches tend to stay away by letting them live.

Spring is about individual development. It is also about throwing every possible situation to your quarterbacks to see how they react. Day said on Monday that his thoughts about the quarterbacks this spring were a mixed bag for the negative, and that was completely visible on Saturday.

You saw something good, what bad and everything in between. And you have to see it in the most game-like environment, because those contactless black Quarterback sweaters meant nothing.