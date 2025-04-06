What else will be celebrated on April 6

Sports
Today 6 April is the International Sports Day for Development and Peace. Also on this day, believers honor the memory of St. Methodius and St. Eutychius, Archbishop of Constantinople, reports Unn.
Geologist of the geologist
The day of the geologist was founded to commemorate the merits of Soviet geologists in creating the mineral resource basis of the country by the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR of 31 March 1966. It is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of April.
In Ukraine is the day of geologist set -up Due to the relevant decree of the President of Ukraine of 7 February 1995 No. 110/95 and is celebrated in the same way annually, on the first Sunday of April.
Day of the employee of research bodies
International Sports Day for Development and Peace
This is a holiday that is not yet 10 years old, but it is celebrated by the world community. April 6 was chosen for this important event. The holiday was introduced by representatives of the UN to attract humanity's attention to the importance of sports and sports competitions for the development of humanity and the creation of peaceful relationships.
Sports activity is the key to health and well -being, and the unification of different countries around sporting events promotes peace on our planet.
World table Tennisteaight
The holiday was determined on the initiative of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). This day not only celebrates the popularity of the sport, but also emphasizes the importance of social inclusion through sport.
Nowadays, Table Tennis is one of the most accessible and popular sports in the world. This day is celebrated in more than 100 countries. More than 300 million people are actively involved in table tennis.
World day of physical activity
This holiday was founded in 2002 by the World Health Organization (WHO). This day is intended to increase the consciousness of the importance of regular physical activity and the many health benefits.
The importance of this day is not only in increasing consciousness, but also in creating global support for promoting health through an active lifestyle.
Kiss Fight Day
Cushion fights are not only entertainment for parties. Few people know it, but there is even a real semi-professional women's sport dedicated to this kind of competition. Pillow Fight Day is celebrated with a competition organized by the Pillow Fight League (PFL), which was founded in 2004 by Stacey P. Case and Craig Daniels in Toronto, the capital of Canada.
April 6 St. St. St. Methodius, teacher of the slaves and St. Eutychius, Archbishop of Constantinople
Together with his brother Cyril, Methodius was a Slavic educator and preacher of Christianity. Together with Cyril, he was the developer of the Cyrillic alphabet. He is the first translator of liturgical books in the Slavic language. Methodius died between April 6 and April 19, 885.
Eutychius from Constantinople was a patriarch. Holy of the Orthodox Church, honored as a saint. He is known for his fight against heresies and the development of Christian Dogma.
