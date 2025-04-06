Top-Five Running RecruitDshonne Redeauxis “staying at home”, which on Saturday at CBS Sports HQ announces that he will commit to the Trojans in front of the 2026 class. In a video, Roreaux sought the help of the Rapicon of Los Angeles Snoop Dogg to make the dedication to USC.

“Taking the biggest people at my biggest moment,” Redeaux told CBS Sports HQ.

Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UclaandwashingtonWere are all taken into account in Saturday's ceremony for the number 5 RB in the 2026 class, per 247sports.

The Two-Sportsatleet from Westlake Village, California, has drawn comparisons with Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, who exploded on the stage in Alabama after switching from Georgia Tech. He walks in high school and runs his way through the 100-meter dashboard in 10.42 seconds.

“Decisive runner, does not dance or tries not to be too cute, touches the gap and is not afraid to initiate contact,” writes 247sports Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins. “The ball catches well from the back field, not only screens, but wheel routes and deep balls along the slit.”

The collaboration with Snoop reflects that Redeaux is aimed at landing somewhere where he can develop into a superstar both on and outside the field, so that opportunities are also possible to build his brand of zero in this era. He wore a backpack from Oregon Ducks in high school and grew up with USC basketball star Juju Watkins. His father, Russell, said that his family paid three times for recruiting trips to Georgia.

“In the current area there is another thing we are looking for, which can offer the surrounding cities and fan base in terms of exposure to the field and building a brand,” Russell Redeaux told 247Sports.