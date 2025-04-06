Sports
USC Football Recruiting: with assist from Snoop Dogg, top-five RB Dshonne Redeaux connects to Trojans
Top-Five Running RecruitDshonne Redeauxis “staying at home”, which on Saturday at CBS Sports HQ announces that he will commit to the Trojans in front of the 2026 class. In a video, Roreaux sought the help of the Rapicon of Los Angeles Snoop Dogg to make the dedication to USC.
“Taking the biggest people at my biggest moment,” Redeaux told CBS Sports HQ.
Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UclaandwashingtonWere are all taken into account in Saturday's ceremony for the number 5 RB in the 2026 class, per 247sports.
The Two-Sportsatleet from Westlake Village, California, has drawn comparisons with Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, who exploded on the stage in Alabama after switching from Georgia Tech. He walks in high school and runs his way through the 100-meter dashboard in 10.42 seconds.
“Decisive runner, does not dance or tries not to be too cute, touches the gap and is not afraid to initiate contact,” writes 247sports Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins. “The ball catches well from the back field, not only screens, but wheel routes and deep balls along the slit.”
The collaboration with Snoop reflects that Redeaux is aimed at landing somewhere where he can develop into a superstar both on and outside the field, so that opportunities are also possible to build his brand of zero in this era. He wore a backpack from Oregon Ducks in high school and grew up with USC basketball star Juju Watkins. His father, Russell, said that his family paid three times for recruiting trips to Georgia.
“In the current area there is another thing we are looking for, which can offer the surrounding cities and fan base in terms of exposure to the field and building a brand,” Russell Redeaux told 247Sports.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/usc-football-recruiting-with-assist-from-snoop-dogg-top-five-rb-deshonne-redeaux-commits-to-trojans/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Imran Khan sisters remain determined to meet him at Adiala prison
- PBKS vs CSK: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Mullanpur -weather conditions
- Donald Trump awaiting China's call to discuss the prices while the deadline is looming at 104%
- Donald prevails over a new insulting nick
- Prabowo reportedly reported Jokowi before meeting Megawati
- False job seekers use AI to interview with remote jobs, say the CEOs of technology
- Taiwan's Cheng Strikes Gold at U15 High School
- Richard Quest's Trump Advisors Fare Notes
- Hidden Trauma in Childbirds – BBC News
- Virus related to the death of Jean Hackman's wife kills 3 in California
- Dozens decrees while PTI workers come up against the police near Adiala prison
- Crown prince of Dubai on meet PM Modi