So Paulo Liverpool Vooruit Mohamed Salah is today one of the best Arabic football stars, but he is not the only one. ZIZO, also from Egypt, and Brahim Daz, from Morocco, are other striking players in their clubs, in addition to rising talents from Tunisia, Libya and Palestine.

Asked by Anba, football commentator for CAZTV and member of the Ponta de Lana Projectfeaturing Essays and Articles on Sports, Culture and Politicians in Africamarcus Carvalho, today emphasized some of the best Arab players. He also discussed which national teams can stand out in the World Cup 2026 and which Arabic coach waves makes with his impressive work.

Liverpool -star Mohamed Salah: one of the top players of the current generation

As far as Salah is concerned, Carvalho pointed out that he is Liverpool's key player on the field and stands out in the world's most competitive and valuable football competition: the UKS Premier League. He set up incredible figures this season, breaks the record after record and builds up his inheritance in Liverpool, he said, and noted that Salah actually owns the club because of his leadership on the field. Midfielder Zizo is also a striking among Egyptian players, according to Carvalho, one of the most important players for Zamalek, one of the top clubs in North Africa. ID also emphasizes in Egypt [Emam] Ashour, a talented player for Al Ahly, who won everything with the club, he added.

Carvalho emphasizes Burnley -midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Tunisia and Libyan defender Ali Youssef, who not only stands out for his defense skills, but also for his attacking power. Among Saudi players, he mentions midfielders Mohammed Kanno and Salem Al-Dawsari, both play for Al Hilal and the national team. He also points to Palestine Rising Talent, Vooruit Wessam Abou Ali.

According to the commentator, Morocco currently has the most excellent individual talents with the ball at their feet. One of them is Bilal Nadir, a midfielder for Olympique de Marseille. He is a beast on the field, he says, and notes that the player has already been called to the senior national team of Moroccos. Morocco has a lot of Sterrenbrahim Daz [attacking midfielder for Real Madrid]Right [right-back for Paris Saint-Germain]And El Kaabi, who was a sensation in the European season and won the UEFA Conference League with Olympiakos. I think Morocco has the best team in terms of players, he adds.

Walid Regragui: In the national team of Moroccos even the coach stands out

Morocco, says Carvalho, also a star on the sidelines also has: national team coach Walid Regragui. He does an excellent job. I say he is the best Arabic coach. We can say so, he says.

Referring to Regragui as the man, Carvalho emphasizes that Moroccos stands up like a nation with top players, a great coach and a strong national team is no coincidence. The country has invested in football from the level of youth, both in the sport of men and women, and is now picking the rewards. That is the power of Moroccos today that they have already won their last ten games.

We can no longer regard Morocco as a surprise. What would Surprising me is if they don't go beyond the group stage or if they have an early exit from the World Cup, he says about their prospects. He adds that if there is one Arabic team with the potential to reach a final in a future edition of the tournament, the Morocco is.

Collective standouts

While it has shown solid collective versions in or out of the World Cup, Libya and Sudan, according to Carvalho. In the meantime, Egypt and Morocco are created as the strongest Arab national teams, while the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are still developing because their football traditions are relatively new.

In addition to their performance on the field, however, Carvalho sees a political aspect in the development of players and therefore national teams. He calls it the counter-exodus, referring to the return of Arab players, either by birth or origin, to their country of origin after the end of conflicts and political impasse.

Countries affected by wars, poor living conditions and recent independence have lost the parents of these players who are moving to Europe or other places. These players then identify with other countries, are born and raised in those cultures and start playing for different national teams. But now, witnessed these counter-exodus players of Arab descent, return, he notes. An example is the Egyptian player Zizo, who could have been in a European team, but chose to play in Egypt.

