Sports
What we have learned about Georgia Football from observers at closed scrimmage 2
Intense. High energy. Impressive.
Those were just a few of the words used by those present on Georgias Scrimmage on Saturday.
What does it mean?
If the second -hand reports are just as accurate as they are supposed to be, this means that this football team of Georgia starts to look like a championship candidate again, even if there is still a lot of work for himself.
The media were not allowed to attend the second Saturday scrimmage of spring, so this is by no means a personal report.
This certainly does not look like the NFL, even if players are paid and coaches make salaries that darken those professional programs.
But Kirby Smart and other college coaches do offer access to program supporters, and there are many support staff who observe and have expert opinions.
Big Picture, the arrow points up and there is reason for optimism.
Smart lied to this young team during the exercises, making it not at the start of the spring of the Spring Football Football Football.
But the team has grown and stars come up and host themselves, according to those present on Saturday.
Georgia Voetbalfans can judge themselves when they attend G-Day match in Sanford Stadium this Saturday, which will not be broadcast on television.
This promotion on Saturday indicated that this is a tough team that plays with great intensity and competitive fire.
To be clear, not all Front-Line players were on the field and Snaps were limited for established starters.
There were several plays, but a few important players stepped on who had to assert themselves.
Defensive back Joenel AgueroWas among them.
Aguero blew two screen games like the physical veteran he is, observers noticed.
That is big news for a secondary that will miss the experienced presence that starters than Jackson and Malaki Starks will miss ever.
Just like the secondary, the line of defense needs a spark with veterans who continue to the NFL.
First -year Elia GriffinThat received a lot of hype as a 5-star first-year recruit, seemed to be everything he was made to be in this scrimmage.
Griffin turned out to be very difficult to block, per scrimmage observers, and one game retrieved a well -known UGA that ran a reverse in the open field.
LineBacker Chris Cole Is another Georgia player who have speculated many, can be about to be a breakout season.
The athletic Cole turned out to be effective in coverage in the scrimmage, which is the key to notice with veteran Linebacker Smael Mondon who continued to the NFL.
Offensive, Georgias's tight endgame can again be elite after the less than dynamic output of previous seasons.
Lawson Luckie Is a name that Uga fans know well, because his pass-catching skills have flashed his first two seasons on campus in practice and sometimes in games.
Luckie could be another player at the point of a breakout season if the scrimmage was an indicator.
And in freshmen Elyiss Williams A 6-foot-7, 255-ponder Georgia may have found another matchup night mare that can split off wide.
Williams, who are present, plays with the fluidity of a recipient.
Those who actually play the recipient position that were used in the in the scrimmage impressed.
Colbie Young, London Humphreys, Noah Thomas and first -year students Tayln Taylor Had remarkable versions.
That means that Georgias Pass Game could be better than last season, even with Carson Beck who brings his NFL -arm to Miami through the transfer portal.
Quarterback game in the scrimmage was somewhat discussed by the observers.
The only thing looking at it was that Gunner Stockton, who didn't get as much work as the backups, looked enough.
Ryan Puglisi And preferred walk-on Colter Ginn had expressed their moments with an encouraging sentiment, in general.
It is not surprising to hear that Nate Frazier Looks just as explosive as always with tailback, even if he has dropped a pass.
Dwight Phillips Raw speed opened eyes, while freshmen Bo Walker Some Van Daijun Edwards remembered, with his ability to effectively pinch between the tackles.
The big collection meal is that Georgia is not invalid from game makers, and that the Quarterback position will indeed be crucial as a performance and a certain degree of expansion or play will be important in narrow games.
In other words, it seems that the bulldogs have just enough to continue to compete for a SEC -crown, but more development and improved implementation must continue to take place.
The second portal window is another factor, because it is quickly approaching (16-25 April), and it will be up to Smart and his coaches to keep the right players and find others in areas of inadequacy or no depth championship.
