Michael Geaney and Margaret Harty enjoy the social element of pickleball



There is a new game in the city, and are rapidly growing, not only in Nenagh but worldwide. Well, it's not really new. Technically, PickleBall has been around since 1965, when it was invented in a small city called Bainbridge Washon State, in Americas Pacific Northwest.





By Thomas Conway

It was a child's play, a playground classic, but in recent years it has become a kind of sporty phenomenon and spreads widely throughout America and the whole world. Ireland has not been immune. A countless pickleball clubs have emerged on the island in recent years, and the sport even has its own administrative body, Picleball Ireland, which proudly claims that PickleBall may be perfect for the bad Irish climate.

For those who are not familiar with the sport, let me give you a brief explanation. Pickleball is essentially a mis-puree of tennis, table tennis and badminton, played on a small court (related to a tennis court for children) with two sides, interspersed by a net in the middle. Players use paddles, which look like enlarged table tennis bats, to hit a round -shaped hollow ball with different holes in it. The equipment is simple. That's how the game is.

Although singles are played, PickleBall is usually played in double -size, where players hits the ball from one side of the net to the other in the hope of scoring a point. Each game is the best until eleven, win with two. But wait, there is a catch. The area of ​​the court next to the net is known as the kitchen. Volley the ball in the kitchen and that counts as an infringement. Bam, you have lost your team a point. Sounds simple, in theory, but in reality it is much more difficult.

So the members of the newly established PickleBall Initiative say, which was launched in June last year. Margaret Harty, an old tennis player who now as one of the converted, admits that the rules – in particular the kitchen – get used to getting used to.

The kitchen causes great consternation, admits them.

Because you can hit a fantastic smash, and you are delighted, but then they shout back to you: you are in the kitchen. And of course you are disappointed.

Margaret is one of a group of more than 60s who visit the club twice a week for a few shots and a smile together with her fellow players. On this Tuesday morning Shes knocked on with another Toomevara – resident Marie Floyd, as well as Michael Geaney – a stablewart by Nenagh Ire -G – and former teacher for high school Tom Walsh. Your correspondent had never seen pickleballers in action to this day, but even with the first impression you can see that these guys are good. But it's really not about being good, as Michael notes. Just like tennis, the social dimension is one of the most important motivations to play.

It is a great way to meet new people, from socializing, said Geaney.

And you can play PickleBall just as competitive, or something social, if you want. There is no busy. It's up to you.

Marie Floyd did not know what to expect when she became a member, but was immediately taken by the sport. After she had played tennis for years, she made the transition fairly quickly. Just like the others, she is well able to hit the ball and they can certainly qualify as one of the more elite players, but she now consistently plays for the bones of nine months, enjoying every bit of it.

We initially had a large crowd, but were a kind of those who held it. So were here every Tuesday and Thursday, and we really love it, she says.

Progressive

The Commission of Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club has always been progressive and inventive, but the step to introduce Pickleball was a special avant-garde. One of the architects was Paul Dillon, son of Club Legend Eamon, and old tennis player himself. Paul explains that the committee did their homework in connection with this. In some other clubs they had seen pickleball and could identify good reasons why it could be a success in Nenagh.

We could see that there was a demography from club members who might benefit from this, he revealed.

As soon as you are 60/65 years old, the tennis court actually becomes pretty big, and then you know, you have people with knee replacements, hip replacements, things like that. But they still have the enthusiasm for competitive sport, and you can see that outside with the people we play.

So we were interested in Pickle, and the Tennis Club committee had investigated the idea, perhaps watched to invest in it. But we decided to start with the more than 60s, and we have around forty players in that demography alone.

The club knew they had the figures, but did the figures have the drive? Certainly, says Paul. There was no hesitation or restraint and very little concerns. People started to come to the sessions on Tuesday and Thursday morning, and everything started as a running fire.

They generate the enthusiasm – the Craic they have, and the cup of tea and everything, Dillon added.

It is just as good as a means as a way of exercise. And the most important thing that was seen with it, as a club, is that the age category is expanding. Perhaps our range would have been a few years ago children from the age of three or four, to seventy – max. Now we have pushed from 65 to 80, so that is a large increase for us. And it is wonderful to have ex-members come back and play this, that's what saw.

So why is pickleball not open to all ages? That is a matter of facilities, Paul explains. Initially, the club was blessed with two small children's jobs that can be perfectly adapted to pickleball, and those courts are currently the ones they use. But the ambition is to build a fully equipped pickle and padel ball facility at the end of the club, just outside the courts nine and ten.

What is Padel Ball, do you ask? Padel is effectively a close relationship between Pickle, a similar racket sport that is played on a slightly larger court with walls on the back and on both sides. It is similar to squash. Such a facility would undoubtedly further improve the tennis club and add another dimension to what is now a complex of ten court.

The question there is, Tom Walsh feels, and although he is currently a dedicated pickleball, he would be partly to give Paddle a blow if the chance arose. Michael has been inside to see the recently opened Paddle -Bal -Unit in Limerick, located in Ballysimon, and admits that he is impressed. He too would be open to embrace it.

Bijenkorf of activity

The top of the club is a Bijenkorf of activities at the moment like this. The two children's jobs are full, with Marie, Michael, Margaret and Tom on the furthest and a group of senior ladies who enjoy a reasonably pulsating game from Pickle itself on the field closest to the clubhouse.

Ambling from the parking lot is another group of four, led by Silvermines -Man John Sherlock, who has sufficient slinging experience to be able to navigate his way through a pickleball court.

The general consensus is that it is very nice. According to some players, also addictive. Once you get the hang of it, you just can't stop. Moreover, there is a rather satisfying pong every time Bat Meets Ball, which offers a soundtrack for the mornings events.

Paul is happy with how things are going and emphasizes the club plans for further expansion in the near future. For now it is limited to more than 60s, but the intention is that Pickleball is ultimately open to all club members.

Marie gives a final reflection. The benefits are obvious, she says – social, mentally and physically.

We have a smile, competitive or otherwise every Tuesday and Thursday. It is very nice, and it is a way to get out and stay active.

If you want to try pickleball yourself, Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club is organizing an open morning on Thursday 10 April.