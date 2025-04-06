Boram Sangjo will participate in the Professional League from this year through a table tennis CL ..

Boram Sangjo will participate in the Professional League from this year by running a table tennis club as a sports team for the first time under companies with mutual help. Oh Kwang-Hun (photo), who coached the Korean and Japanese national teams, will train players as head coach of the table tennis team. The aim is to implement ESG management (environment, responsibility and transparent management) by promoting national health care and to revitalize life sports. Director Oh, who recently met in the Boram Group Education Center in Cheonan-Si, Chungcheongnam-Do, expressed his ambition and said: “We will promote the domestic table tennis industry with Boram Sangjo.” After taking the head of the Boram Hallelujah table tennis team last year, he was the head coach of the Women's Table Tennis National Team at the Asian Games of Hangzhou and 2024 Olympic Games in Hangzhou and 2024 Paris. From 1995 to 2016 he also served as a coach and coach for the university team and the Women's National Table Tennis Team in Japan, and won the National University Championship for five consecutive years.

He formed a relationship with Boram Hallelujah via the “Samgo Chorye” by Boram Group chairman Choi Chul-Hong. Director Oh said: “I have offered a coach since the foundation, but I rejected it twice and I decided to participate after seeing chairman Choi's spirit of community service and passion for reviving the table tennis community.” Director Oh said: “We want to contribute to expanding the base of domestic table tennis by achieving excellent results this year in the First Korea Professional Table Tennis League (KTTL) and setting up an elite player development system.”

Boram Sangjo founded Boram Hallelujah in October 2016, a business tennis team, and currently has seven players, including Captain Jung Young-Hoon (28). The table tennis team won the team title at the Hiroshima International Table Tennis Competition in Japan in 2017, the gold medal in the individual singles at the 99th National Sports Competition in 2018, and was in third place in the team event at the Spring Korea Business Table Tennis Federation. Moreover, he strives to expand the basis of table tennis by sponsoring the Korean Middle and High School Table Tennis Federation and the Vietnam Golden Racket International Table Tennis Competition. Boram Sangjo-Bae has also taken the lead in revitalizing the daily sports by keeping the 6th National Open Table Tennis Tournament.

An officer of Boram Group said: “If a company that specializes in total life care services, we will do our best for sustainable management.”

