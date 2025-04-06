



Former India -Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a shameful comparison of Glenn Maxwell when his inconsistent show in IPL again came under the scanner. Maxwell scored 30 against Rajasthan Royals when Punjab Kings lost their first game of the season on Saturday evening. The hosts could not match the intensity of the royals during the chase and eventually had a shortage of 50 runs. Glenn Maxwell scored 30 points against Rajasthan Royals. (AFP) During the long Chase of 206-Run, Maxwell had the hard task of taking his team over the line after the failure of the best order. The All-Rounder stabilized the chase after PowerPlay next to the young Nehal Wadhera to give Punjab a fight, but he threw his wicket away at a crucial point of the game. The Aussie star came into the middle in the middle of the 7th; That is when Manjrekar made an astronomy reference in the comment box and Maxwell's Batting compared to Halley's comet. Halley's comet revolves around the sun and is visible once every 75 years from the earth. Just like that, Glenn Maxwell plays a good match in 75 games. It was last seen in 1986 and it will now be seen in 2061. It is the same case with Maxwell in Batting. Glenn Maxwell is Halleys Comet of Cricket, “said Manjrekar on Jiohotstar. Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present in the comment box, and at that moment he did not quite agree with Manjrekar, although he suggested that 'Maxwell is playing a good match in 25 games'. Maxwell, who has been playing IPL since IPL 2012, has only registered with 400 or more points for three seasons. In the last season, when he played for RCB, he scored only 52 points in 10 games. Maxwell is unable to take PBKs over the line In the meantime, Maxwell and Wadhera showed resilience in their 88-run partnership, but the rest of the Punjab stroke people could not come to the occasion and a total of only 155-9 scored. Maxwell was confronted with 21 balls to score 30 points, which were peppered with a four and a six, but when Punjab needed him to put his foot on the accelerator pedal, he did not succeed in doing this. Theekshana had imprisoned Maxwell (30) in the deep and colleague Sri Lankan Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sent Wadhera (62) back to the first ball of the next to derail the pursuit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/glenn-maxwell-is-halley-s-comet-of-cricket-manjrekars-astronomical-reference-to-bash-pbks-stars-ipl-inconsistency-101743902873230.html

