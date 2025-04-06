IPL 2025: T20 Cricket has changed, it's just about getting boundaries – Kl rahul after CSK vs DC Clash





Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 17th game of the Indian Premier League on April 5 (Saturday). In the game played in CSK's Home Ground Ma Chidambaram Stadium, DC registered a victory with 25 points. If you first went to work, Axar Patel's DC put a score of 183/6 on the board, powered by Kl Rahul's 77 out of 51 balls. CSK did not succeed in haunting the total and was able to reach a score of 158/5 despite the 69-run knock of Vijay Shankar.

Kl Rahul looked in the game in the game and won the player of the Match Award for his impressive innings. In a conversation with DC's Mentor Kevin Pietersen, KL spoke about his views on the current T20 game, his training sessions with Abhishek Nayyar and his style in the white ballcricket.

Kl Rahul about his current game “I worked very hard on my game in the past year. Scream to Abhishek Nayar. I have worked a lot with him. We worked together for hours and hours and discussed my white ball game and how I can be better,” praised KL India's Batting Coach Abishek Nayar.

He gave his view of the current way to play a T20 match: “T20 Cricket has changed, it's just to get boundaries. The team that gets more sixes or boundaries finally wins the game.”

“I am back to enjoy my game and not to think too much about it and not to think about taking it deep. I just see the ball and try to be aggressive and try to exert pressure on the bowler and the opposition and enjoy the boundaries,” he talked about his approach to Bat.

Kl Rahul at the conference after the game “I was really preparing to play at the top of the order before the IPL started and before I came here. Only a week before the IPL started, I had a chat with the coach and he said he wanted me to hit number 4 because we missed one of our senior players who did not come out, but I wanted the player of the game, Kl. Rahul in the game.

“But I was happy that today I had a chance to be at the top of the order. It is more mentally and only the pattern and the process to come in and get used to walking in at a certain stage. For me. Once I get through those first nerves, then it is just a game of bat and ball,” he added.

