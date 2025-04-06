Pakistan Cricket Board breaks silence After Khushdil Shah attacks spectator during Pak vs NZ 3rd Odi

The PCB on Saturday strongly criticized the alleged use of inappropriate comments against Pakistan players through a group of Afghan spectators during the third ODI against Nieuw -Zeeland on Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Two spectators of the origin of Afghanistan were later cast out of the ground after the complaint from the Pakistani team. Pakistan lost the game with 43 runs to suffer a 0-3 whitewash in the one-day series. The tourists had lost the five-match T20 series 1-4.

Later, various users of social media depicted from Khusdil Shah who was stopped by security while giving himself to the spectators.

“When the Anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricket player Khushdil got in and forced the spectators to remember. In response, the Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto,” said Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.

In the past there have been incidents of collisions between Pakistani and Afghan spectators on different grounds when both countries have played against each other.

A fan who beats Pakistani cricket player Khushdil Shah in New Zealand.

It can be reminded that Ibrahim Zadran had used the presentation ceremony of the World Cup match 2023 against Pakistan to denounce the deportation of his countrymen by Pakistan.

The PCB also knew the fitness issue around opener Imam-Ol-Haq. Imam had wounded wounded after retaining a blow on his face, caused by a casual throw from a New Zealand field player in the third of the Run-Chase of Pakistan.

He underwent a CT scan in the Tauranga hospital and was diagnosed with a mild concussion. However, he was declared suitable for flying back home with the team.

