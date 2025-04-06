



KL satisfied Did not wait long to make a splash IPL 2025 After his late entry – he was leaving paternity, the first two games for Delhi Capitals (DC) – and puts it down on “back to enjoy my cricket”. His 15 in his first game came from five balls, and the competition -winning 77 Against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday of 51 balls. The new approach is because “the team that gets more limits and Sixes ultimately wins the game”. Since IPL 2019, Rahul had 138.8 no more than the strike percentage for a season. This included Dips from 129.34 (2020) and 113.22 (2023), even when he scored between 520 and 670 points in each seasonal bar 2023, when he only played nine games. Being enlightened from the Captainincy (at LuckNow Super Giants) and being at DC because only a player seems to have freed him. “I worked very hard on my white ball game in the past year. Large shoutout Abhishek Nayar. I have worked a lot with him since he came to the Indian team, “said Rahul in a chat with DC Team Mentor Kevin Pietersen On iPtt20.com after DC's victory over CSK. “We spent hours and hours talking together with talking about my white ball game and how I can be better. We worked for hours and hours in Bombay and somewhere where I enjoyed playing cricket in White-Ball.” Editor's Picks 2 Related This could be seen during the recent Champions trophy, which also won India. Rahul was the designated Wicketkeeper and Finisher, and had three unbeaten innings from the four times he went out and scored 140 points with a success rate of 97.90. There were five four and five sixes in the 140. He has already hit this IPL eight and four sixes, and if the trend does not change, he has to go much further than the 45 four and 19 sixes, he ended his last season, which ended with a much spoken, very public discussion with LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka. Goenka said after the season that he wanted to keep players who “have a mentality to win“. Rahul was not saved. He later said he “wanted to be”loved, cared for and respected“By his team, and that he” wanted to start again “. “I think somewhere along the way I lost that pleasure to hit boundaries and hit six. I wanted to make the game deep, deep, deep, and that remained in one way or another,” Rahul, who was once brought under fire because he said “Strike Rate is very, very overestimated“, says Pietersen.” But now I have realized that I have to go back, and especially T20 cricket is only about getting boundaries. The team that gets more boundaries and Sixes eventually wins the game. “So back to enjoying my cricket. I don't think too much about the game, I am not thinking of taking it deep or none of those things. [the] Ball and try to be aggressive and put the pressure on the bowler and the opposition and just enjoy getting boundaries. “

