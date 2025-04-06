



It becomes embarrassing for the Pakistan Cricket team, and for the sport as a whole in the country, the lack of professionalism and game consciousness is revealed. Even skipper Mohammad Rizwan did not shy away from admitting that after his side was whitewashed by a second string New Zealand in their one-day international series of three games. In a series in which Pakistan looked seriously out of their depth, New -Zealand proved their recent status as the Bogey side for Rizwan and his charges. They had held Pakistan Euphorie twice in the Tri-Nations series Pakistans before they completely hit them in the opener of the Champions Trophy; The first international event in the country in 29 years, where Rizwans men expressed without whining. The series in Nieuw -Zeeland offered a chance for a reset, but again, Pakistan fell miserably short. It was ultimately a no-contest, in which the Black Caps won the three games with 73, 84 and 43 runs respectively. Pakistan, however, had their moments in the series, but they did not succeed in taking advantage and eventually lost their hold on the competitions; Rizwan admits that his side continues to chase the dead problems. Pakistan had new Zeeland on the ropes in the first game of the series, only to admit 344 and then to lose the plot when they seemed to be in the pursuit of goal. They never recovered in the second game after a New Zealand at a certain stage at 132-5, while the Chase never went in the last match hit by rain on Saturday. Rizwan pointed out that team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board are well aware of the problems, but the struggles never seem to end. It raises questions about the evolution of the Pakistan in today's cricket, where the side only gives a glimpse of their promise to change their approach. There was a show of intention in the T20 series that preceded the ODIs, but Pakistan also ended up in the losing end. The loss in Nieuw -Zeeland probably also marks the end of the road for head coach Aaqib Javed, including Pakistan ODI series victories against South Africa and Australia, but from there have only gone downhill. It is clear that the team needs fresher ideas and better implementation. The printed circuit board also did not help with continuous heels and changing team management. Consistency at the top is a condition for consistency on the field, and the PCB has done exactly the opposite. It is high time that the PCB set things well; Even if it requires a complete overhaul of the system, since Pakistan also seem to be the risk of also getting a rans in World Cricket. Published in Dawn, April 6, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1902444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos