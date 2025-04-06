Sports
Alex Ovechkin binds the NHL record of Wayne Gretzky with 894th goal
Washington (AP) Alex Ovechkin skated to his son Sergei at the glass. He bowed for Wayne Gretzky standing in a suite. He blew kisses to his wife, mother and family on the other side of the Arena.
On characteristic dramatic fashion, Oveechkin scored the 894th goal of his career and second of the match To bind Gretzkys NHL record And brought a wild celebration under his Washington Capitals teammates on the ice and in the stands of the only building he has called home for the past two decades.
I am still a bit shaking and still can't believe it, said Oveechkin with Gretzky who sat next to him after Washingtons 5-3 victory over Chicago On Friday evening. His history. It's great for the game. It's great to do it here. It's special.
Another special moment waits for and when Ovechkin scores his 895th goal to break one of Hockeys records that looked unbreakable. But the chance to celebrate at home with Capitals players past and present and Match Gretzky made it a moment that Oveechkin will never forget.
Gretzky, who, together with Oveechkin, is also not the competitions that is currently target scorer, is the competitions for the time being.
I can live with that for 24 hours, said Gretzky. I can still say that I am most tied.
0vechkin scored no. 894 of his place in the left faceoff circle on the Power Play on a pass by the old teammate John Carlson with 13:47 in the third period. The aim of his 41st of the season and the establishment of 136th Game winner to break a draw with Jaromir Jagr ensured that teammates from the Bank and Mob Ovechkin walked in the corner of the ice rink.
We just looked at each other alone and said, fucking, I'm going, I'm going, I said wing player Tom Wilson. It was just so cool to be part of it as a group.
Ovechkins goal song, Shake, Rattle & Roll from Big Joe Turner, Schalder from the speakers and mascot Slapshot turned the counter in a corner from 893 to 894 while fans were on his way and stayed there to cheer the performance. The 39-year-old who spent his entire career with Washington skated circles around center ice to beg more for more, between his emotional moments that pay tribute to Gretzky and his family.
That was great, said Center Dylan Strome, who set up Oveechkins 893rd goal. Like, you are speechless and they still have to play the game and try to find it again.
Amazingly, Oveechkin almost got another one. He had opportunities in the last 10 minutes and missed it as well as was refused by Spencer Knight, one of a record 182 different goalkeepers on which he scored during his career.
I just think I'm happy that he didn't get the last one, Knight said. But yes, it's cool to see, it's great for the sport.
One way in which Ovechkin refused to get No. 895 was in an empty net. He told Coach Spencer Carbery and others that he did not want to part of Gretzky's passing.
He wants to break the record with a goalkeeper in the fold, which I appreciate, Carbery said. He told me that on the couch, and I just wanted to confirm that he didn't want to go out. And it's hard for us as coaches because at the time I just wanted to know for sure: Hattrick, at home. And he didn't want to go out and score on an empty net to break the record. We have six games left and he wants to break the album and have that moment when he shoots the puck past a keeper.
After that, Blackhawks players left on the ice to do a handshake line with Oveechkin, who gets his next chance to break the record at the New York Islanders on Sunday.
Of course very stylish because of the Hawks organization what they did tonight for O and it is as good as it will be, Wilson said. Hopefully we have more to look forward to, but this was an incredible night.
|
