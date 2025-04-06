Sports
Utah Hockey Club beats the Winnipeg Jets 4-1
Andr Tourigny called Saturday match against the Winnipeg Jets a measuring stick hours before the puck fell.
Utah Hockey Club faced the number 1 team in the NHL, which is generally known as a Stanley Cup administration.
According to the joy of the Delta Center Delight, Utah has put forward a 4-1 victory over the jets and etching his seasonal progress with a coherent and commander version.
I like the fact that was not afraid. Taken it in the right way, the head coach said. We played against a really good team and we played a great game. Really proud of the boys.
Clayton Keller let his team continue early in the first period when Winnipegs Dylan Samberg was in the box to stumble. Nick Schmaltz got the puck behind the net and broke him up at Barrett Hayton, who found the captain open in the right circle. Keller timed the pass 4:24 for the 1-0 lead and his 26th goal of the season that Dylan Guenther for the most in the team bond.
Utah started the middle frame on the benefit of the man and again converted 57 seconds in the period. This time it was Hayton. The center made room for itself around the Jets Fold and a dish from Guenther past Connor Hellebuyck to bring the score to 2-0. The count marked Hayton's 19th of the year and tied his career high from 2022-23.
He is such an underrated player. He is doing everything so well, Keller said about Hayton. He does all the little things, goes to the difficult areas, he in front, he wins those battles.
Kellers assisting with the piece was also his 500th NHL point.
So many people in my life have sacrificed for me to reach this level. So just super grateful, Keller said. It is cool and I still have the feeling that I have much more and I have just started.
Hayton was moved back on Thursday to the first Power-Play unit against the Los Angeles Kings; Logan Cooley was placed on the second unit. The change has proven to work after four consecutive games without a Power-Play goal, Utah has three in the last two games.
Maybe the Power Play had a bit of struggling, but I think you'll get better, Keller said. If you struggle that you learn from it, watch the video, you break it up a little more and you simplify you.
Tourigny was satisfied with the adjustment and of course the goals he saw.
Our Power Play produced more than they gave our momentum, Tourigny said. They played, they attacked, they were sharp.
Kevin Stenlund, a former Winnipeg -Jet, extended the club gorge at 16:57. The center took a cross-zone sauce from Mikhail Sergachev at the attacking Blueline and snipped it from the hurry to the 3-0 lift. Stenlund has two goals in three games such as his fourth rule with Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad remains a nightly differenceor.
It shows us how good a team we are when we play in the right way, play our way, Stenlund said.
It was not only the power play that Utah gave a lead for 40 minutes, it was also the penalty murder. The jets came in Saturday Matchup with the second best power play in the competition at 29.4%. The club hit 3-out-3 on the kill led by boys such as Stenlund, Kerfoot, Sergachev, Jack McBain and Ian Cole to protect its lead from the last stanza.
We have tried to practice them, stay hard and also go on our feet, said Stenlund of the horsepower. We did well there.
The jets ultimately poured one on the man's benefit in the third after Olli MTT was called to crochet. Mark Scheifele broke through with a wrist shot from the left to bring Winnipeg within two, 3-1, at 2:45 am. It was the only chance to beat Karel Vejmelka all night. Made the goalkeeper 32 Saves in his 20th consecutive start.
Really proud of him, Tourigny said. It is fantastic for him to go through that kind of piece.
Bjugstad, who had not scored since January 14, assured the 4-1 victory with an empty net that he lobed from the neutral zone at 17:19.
Utah is now seven points from the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference, which will see the play-offs missing realistically. But victories such as Saturday show the evolution of the club since the curtains opened during the inaugural season.
Spoiler warns a better team than when it started.
It's a step in the right direction, Keller said. Still learned every game how difficult it is to win.
Note for readers This story is only available for Salt Lake Tribune subscribers. Thank you for supporting local journalism.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/sports/utah-hockey-club/2025/04/05/utah-hockey-club-beats-winnipeg/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After an earthquake, our family is still unexpected
- Sheikh Hamdan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit to India
- Former British PM Boris Johnson ostrich Peck Video
- The Imran Khan sisters remain determined to meet him at Adiala prison
- PBKS vs CSK: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Mullanpur -weather conditions
- Donald Trump awaiting China's call to discuss the prices while the deadline is looming at 104%
- Donald prevails over a new insulting nick
- Prabowo reportedly reported Jokowi before meeting Megawati
- False job seekers use AI to interview with remote jobs, say the CEOs of technology
- Taiwan's Cheng Strikes Gold at U15 High School
- Richard Quest's Trump Advisors Fare Notes
- Hidden Trauma in Childbirds – BBC News