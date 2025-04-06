Utah Hockey Club beats the Winnipeg Jets 4-1

Andr Tourigny called Saturday match against the Winnipeg Jets a measuring stick hours before the puck fell.

Utah Hockey Club faced the number 1 team in the NHL, which is generally known as a Stanley Cup administration.

According to the joy of the Delta Center Delight, Utah has put forward a 4-1 victory over the jets and etching his seasonal progress with a coherent and commander version.

I like the fact that was not afraid. Taken it in the right way, the head coach said. We played against a really good team and we played a great game. Really proud of the boys.

Clayton Keller let his team continue early in the first period when Winnipegs Dylan Samberg was in the box to stumble. Nick Schmaltz got the puck behind the net and broke him up at Barrett Hayton, who found the captain open in the right circle. Keller timed the pass 4:24 for the 1-0 lead and his 26th goal of the season that Dylan Guenther for the most in the team bond.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Clayton Keller (9) While Utah Hockey Club De Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City organizes on Saturday 22 March 2025.

Utah started the middle frame on the benefit of the man and again converted 57 seconds in the period. This time it was Hayton. The center made room for itself around the Jets Fold and a dish from Guenther past Connor Hellebuyck to bring the score to 2-0. The count marked Hayton's 19th of the year and tied his career high from 2022-23.

He is such an underrated player. He is doing everything so well, Keller said about Hayton. He does all the little things, goes to the difficult areas, he in front, he wins those battles.

Kellers assisting with the piece was also his 500th NHL point.

So many people in my life have sacrificed for me to reach this level. So just super grateful, Keller said. It is cool and I still have the feeling that I have much more and I have just started.

Hayton was moved back on Thursday to the first Power-Play unit against the Los Angeles Kings; Logan Cooley was placed on the second unit. The change has proven to work after four consecutive games without a Power-Play goal, Utah has three in the last two games.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Barrett Hayton (27) is celebrated after trying the match 3-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL hockey match in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday 10 March 2025.

Maybe the Power Play had a bit of struggling, but I think you'll get better, Keller said. If you struggle that you learn from it, watch the video, you break it up a little more and you simplify you.

Tourigny was satisfied with the adjustment and of course the goals he saw.

Our Power Play produced more than they gave our momentum, Tourigny said. They played, they attacked, they were sharp.

Kevin Stenlund, a former Winnipeg -Jet, extended the club gorge at 16:57. The center took a cross-zone sauce from Mikhail Sergachev at the attacking Blueline and snipped it from the hurry to the 3-0 lift. Stenlund has two goals in three games such as his fourth rule with Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad remains a nightly differenceor.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Kevin Stenlund (82) As Utah Hockey Club the Minnesota Wild, NHL Hockey in Salt Lake City on Thursday 27 February 2025.

It shows us how good a team we are when we play in the right way, play our way, Stenlund said.

It was not only the power play that Utah gave a lead for 40 minutes, it was also the penalty murder. The jets came in Saturday Matchup with the second best power play in the competition at 29.4%. The club hit 3-out-3 on the kill led by boys such as Stenlund, Kerfoot, Sergachev, Jack McBain and Ian Cole to protect its lead from the last stanza.

We have tried to practice them, stay hard and also go on our feet, said Stenlund of the horsepower. We did well there.

The jets ultimately poured one on the man's benefit in the third after Olli MTT was called to crochet. Mark Scheifele broke through with a wrist shot from the left to bring Winnipeg within two, 3-1, at 2:45 am. It was the only chance to beat Karel Vejmelka all night. Made the goalkeeper 32 Saves in his 20th consecutive start.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka (70) While Utah Hockey Club De Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is organizing on Saturday 22 March 2025.

Really proud of him, Tourigny said. It is fantastic for him to go through that kind of piece.

Bjugstad, who had not scored since January 14, assured the 4-1 victory with an empty net that he lobed from the neutral zone at 17:19.

Utah is now seven points from the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference, which will see the play-offs missing realistically. But victories such as Saturday show the evolution of the club since the curtains opened during the inaugural season.

Spoiler warns a better team than when it started.

It's a step in the right direction, Keller said. Still learned every game how difficult it is to win.

