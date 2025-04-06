You can now play this AI-generated version of Quake II







Microsoft has developed an innovative technical demo with an AI-generated version of Quake II, a classic first-person shooter that was originally released in 1997. They used their Muse AI tool, which was previously shown in 2025 as something that can make gamevisuals and simulate gameplay. The demo represents an evolution of this technology, with a real -time, playable version of Quake II where each frame is generated by the AI.

The Muse tool, built with the help of Ninja Theory (a team that works with Xbox), was taught with the help of Quake II info to bring the game back to life. In contrast to regular games that use ready-made photos and set instructions, this AI version makes the game world, the appearance and even how you play in itself, exactly when you go. It runs enormously at a size of 640 x 360 on the Screennot compared to the games of today, but much better than earlier AI-spells tests, such as a called WAMM-1.6B that was only 300 x 180. Sale



Handy connections are connected to Thunderbolt, HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back and for the first time USB-C … You can try this AI-made Quake II on a website with the name Microsofts Copilot LabsExactly in your browser. Teaching the AI ​​to do this took a little more than a week, which is much faster than the seven years it took for older versions. That speed shows how many Microsofts AI work improves, especially for games.

This test is part of Microsoft's Bigger Plan to use AI in Gaming, starting with Muse, who first made small game clips for titles such as Bleing Edge. It is still a work in progress, but it gives you an idea of ​​what AI could do later to quickly test new games, save old, or even re -make completely new games. Just like that you know that the visuals and gameplay still feel a bit rough compared to the current chic games, because this technology is still quite new.

