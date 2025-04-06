The caravaggio of kit designers who made Italian football out beautiful

Nicola Raccuglia does not need a second invitation to cycle through his memories. His voice is so soft now that it is little more than a whisper, but he tells every story with a experienced air. He has repeated them so often, lived in it for so long that he almost instinctively starts them; They are, he assumes what everyone wants to hear.

They are not mistaken, good stories. Really good stories. The cast list in particular is dazzling. There is one about Diego Maradona that recovers from a training session in Napoli by opening a bottle of champagne and finishing quickly. There are others in which Maradona calls late in the evening, urgently ask for Raccuglias assistance when purchasing dozens of shirts.

There is one to do business with Johan Cruyff and his brother, Henny; One about the wonderful ways of Gigi Riva, the great idol of Italian football in the sixties and seventies; One about delivering equipment to a football team consisting of Formula 1 drivers, led by the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Raccuglia still treats each of their names with respect; Even after all these years, the memories are still peppered with wonder, as if he cannot fully believe that all these things have happened to him, a travel man player from Sicily who was somehow treated by Diego Maradona, the player he regards as the best of all time, as an equal.

Naturity of course requires that when he tells the stories, he places the more famous names for and in the middle. But that framing is not entirely accurate. Maradona invited him to train. Maradona offered him the bottle of champagne. Maradona called him late and asked for help. Just like the others, Maradona cherished his relationship with Raccuglia as much as Raccuglia cherished him.

It was a special friendship because I never asked anything from him, Raccuglia said. Not even a photo. We never used his image for anything. During Maradonas restless, triumphant years in Italy, he was one of just a handful of people who did not constantly try to extract something from the most famous football player in the world.

In retrospect it might have been the other way around. Maradona, like many other players of his generation, undoubtedly appreciated that Raccuglia was not primarily concerned with what they could do for him.

But they also knew he could do enough for them. For more than 20 years, Nicola Raccuglia was the man who made them all, and Serie A as a whole, looks good.

The headquarters of NR, the Raccuglia brand, established more than half a century ago, covers a modest, two -storey building on the outskirts of Montesilvano, a sleepy town, a few minutes north of the Italian city of Pescara. The setting is essentially suburbs, unobtrusive. There is a gas station across the street. There is a pharmacy next door.

However, behind the tinted glass door, the scale of NRS influence is clear. Although in theory this is the office space of the company, it feels like a showroom, more than whatever; The aesthetics has more in common with a moody streetwear boutique, the type of store that the term documents can use instead of T-shirts, than with the world of printers and meeting rooms and accounting departments.



(Roberto Solomone for athletics)

There are a handful of mannequins, each wearing a football shirt in a daring, primary color; Other sweaters are artistically folded and neatly displayed in shelves, their tops and the sponsors visible; A dozen more are carefully, lovingly draped on hangers, the rack sufficiently sparsely populated that each has enough space to breathe.

Each is immediately recognizable, not only for fans of a certain vintage, but also for anyone with even a passing interest in football history: the Napoli sweaters in which Maradona lifted the Serie A title, one with the logo of Mars and the other that of Buitoni; The sun -drenched red from Roma, in relief with the word Barilla; The deep blue of Sampdoria, tied in an arc of white and black and red. There are a glimpse of the red and black stripes of AC Milan, and the blue and black of Atalanta; The brilliant yellow of Parma, the soft pink of Palermo, the senatorial purple of Fiorentina.



(Roberto Solomone for athletics)

These were the shirts of the Serie A in its imperial phase of the 1980s and early 1990s, when it was the richest and most glamorous and most powerful competition in the world. They were the shirts that were not only worn by Maradona, but also by Careca and Claudio Caniggia and Gianluca Vialli and many others, including those who made Italian football so lively and clear and stylish.

And they all finally came from the imagination of Raccuglias. A midfielder of the Journeyman, he spent a large part of the sixties playing for Pescara, Vicenza and Ascoli all three Series A Makewights before retiring in 1968.

He was, he said, always fascinated by clothing. He had often found the kits in which he had played, heavy, uncomfortable and especially somewhat boring; He was convinced that he could do better. His gaming career had left him an abundance of personal connections, the species that may be used to get a start-up company off the ground.



Canesgia and Atalanta and Vialli in Sampdoria (Getty Images)

He has always been able to make networks, said Nicoletta Giammarino, one of his most important adjutants at NR. He can be as sweet as honey.

That of course helped of course: one of the first customers of the company, Cagliari, was created because of Raccuglias relationship with Riva, the best player of the clubs. However, what caused NRS was the standard of what Raccuglia produced.

They made everything in acrylic for the first time, Enzo Raccuglia, Nicolas Son. It was all made in Italy, done by hand. The material was the best quality. It was all completely original, quality -controlled.

And then of course there was the design. Nicola Raccuglia is now a bit blurry on what each of his bloomers inspired. I was interested in clothing, he said. I was friends with actors and actresses. I tried to absorb ideas from clothing that I liked.

But his attention to detail, even now, is clear: his designs were so excellent that the Sport di Piu magazine described him as the caravaggio of sweaters. He was limited by the traditional colors of each of the clubs with which he collaborated; Sometimes, he said, they would give him instructions about what exactly a shirt should look like. Unlike that, however, he had free running: the embellishments, the decorations for centralized logos for Fiorentina and Venezia; The nice detail of Sampdorias Ringen; Lazios stylized eagle was all his.



(Roberto Solomone for athletics)

The impact was pronounced; For Italian teams, having a NR -Kit was the gold standard, something that approached a sign of status. At one point, the company supplied shirts for 14 teams in Italys top two divisions; It selled replicas in 700 stores throughout Europe, including the ownership of and managed by the Cruyff brothers. It turned somewhere in the region of 15 billion lire a year; The central factory, in Pescara, had around 150 people, with dozens more elsewhere on the production line.

It had contracts with the national teams of Uruguay and the Ivory Coast, and provided kits to the New York Cosmos thanks to the recommendation of Giorgio Chinaglia, the Firebrand Italian striker teams. When Raccuglia met Maradona, the pair roasted each other with champagne, they were both stars in their own fields; Both had contributed to burn the image of the Serie A.

NRS Success, however, was also the root of his downfall in some respects. As the Italian football football as a whole became more popular, as companies that are much greater than NR saw it as an opportunity. When the major international companies came in, we could not compete, said Enzo Raccuglia. Were a family business. They could offer more money, and because they didn't make everything in Italy, to do it at lower costs.



(Roberto Solomone for athletics)

Slowly, sure, the clubs, either to Italian brands Lotto and Kappa, moved to Adidas, Umbro, Puma. NR shifted his focus to his other company and offered bulk packages for semi-professional teams. The days that it had dressed the biggest stars in play were sent in memory, the shirts that once adorned the fields of Series A that were now only worn by those mannequins in NRS office, a silent gallery of Raccuglias Genius.

Raccuglia is now 85 and not entirely as spy as he ever was. He had a back operation this year and he feels the tension of the physiotherapy sessions that are designed to get it back on his feet.



(Roberto Solomone for athletics)

However, nothing of that kept him to work. He still comes to the office most mornings. He is still happy to be involved in every step of the process, as Giammarino said it, by selecting the color of material before it is ordered and checking its quality as soon as it arrives. He is a perfectionist, she said, even if he is someone who tends not to come back after lunch.

Long after it stopped producing shirts for Italys elite teams, Nr undergoes an unexpected but arrears. We always had requests to start shirts again to produce shirts, said Nicola Raccuglia. They came from people who remembered the shirts, who from their youth, but found it difficult to get hold of them.

In recent years, those requests began to have an increasing volume. Neither Nicola nor his son are completely sure what it inspired; It is a mix, they believe, of a nostalgia for that period, the rise of vintage football shirt culture and the ability of social media networks, in particular Instagram, to distribute all of that into a new generation.

Whatever the cause was, no finally received sufficient requests that it was clear that there was a demand for their sweaters. We have been making them again for five or six years, Enzo said Raccuglia. We make them in exactly the same way as before: everything is made in Italy, everything is made by hand.



(Roberto Solomone for athletics)

The authenticity runs deeper than that. NR uses the same machines and in some cases the same staff to make shirts in 2025 as the company in 1985. The man who puts the figures on the back of the shirts is the same that it did then, Giammarino said. We have some of the same seamstresses that they have also sewn earlier.

The work is slow, meticulous: the club comb, the sponsor, the figures on the back must all be aligned by hand. If they are as much as a millimeter, you can see, Gammarino said, who does some work themselves. It is very precise, very competent and it takes a long time. To produce a party of 90 shirts, from start to finish, it takes about three months, she said.

That of course makes them much more expensive, but it is also what makes them so attractive. You can feel love in production, Nicola Raccuglia said. You can feel the love that has entered it.



(Roberto Solomone for athletics)

Seeing in the NRS office, they do not seem merely clothing, inherently disposable, deep utilitarian. They have little in common with most modern shirts, exchanged every season, thrown away for something new after just a few months of their existence.

They are more sustainable than that: they are memories or spring plates for memory, portals in time; They are immediately suggestive for a period, not only in football, but, for fans of a certain generation, of a time in their own lives. They are closer, real, with works of art, timeless and timeless, a selection of masterpieces that lovingly put together, still, by the man who gave Italian football his sense of style.

(Top photo: Roberto Salomone for Athletics))