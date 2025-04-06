Blake Lively sent Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman a ping -pong table during Deadpool & Wolverine. Apparently she also enjoys a good round





Blake Lively not only serves style – she also serves a bad backhand. Fans may remember that she sent a ping -pong table to the set of Deadpool & Wolverine (Available for streaming with a Disney+ subscription) to entertain husband Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. Well, it turns out that she is not just the gift giver. She is a complete competitor. It seems like the Sistership of the traveling pants Aluin also enjoys a good round. During a short break of promoting her release of the 2025 film schedule, Another simple favorLively found time for a small Tennis confrontation table with co-star Michele Morrone and the photos are pure gold. Via an Instagram post, the Shoal Star brought her Austin Adventures together in the SXSW Film & TV Festival and dropped a few snaps from the Ping Pong match that fans as I wonder: is the real MVP of Press Tour Downtime alive? The game went down in a cool shady courtyard surrounded by buildings, and I can't think of a better way to spend downtime. Lively showed up in a daring Prabal Gurung dress with cute flower applications, and she didn't even pull her Christian Louboutin heels. Morrone, on the other hand, nailed the referee look with a black and white striped shirt and beautiful custom-made pants. We do not know who won, but, based on their faces, it was a mix of fierce competition and lots of fun. Blake Lively's caption was a genuine farewell to the Austin stage of the Another simple favor Journey: “Last Austin Roundup for [A Simple Favor] I know how happy I am to work with you. Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. OK. Back to training pants now. That was nice. “ After Another simple favoriteR premiered at SXSW, the first reactions to the mysterious film achieved social media and started sharing their thoughts. It sounds like the movie has a lot of the same winding plot madness as the first, but maybe it's not so nice this time. There has also been a lot of BTS chattered ASF With regard to awkward vibes between the two leading ladies. Anna Kendrick is said to be not super enthusiastic about working again with Blake Lively, which in her remark of three words showed that came around. So, so, It might be a good idea not to get your hope for a third movie in the Easy favor series, at least at the moment. Yet we will always have this beautiful ping-pong competition and, to be honest, it is the perfect complete circle moment. First, lively gifts pong as a stress buster for her superhero husband and his co-stars and now she uses the same game to relax from her own Whirlwind Premiere weekend. We steal the consistency. Your daily mix of entertainment news Between her glamorous press performances and her willingness to dive into heels in a fast game, Blake Lively continues to prove that she is the kind of A-Lister who clearly knows how to make a press tour feel like a party. From May 1, Another simple favor will be available to stream from your own house with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

