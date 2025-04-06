Sports
IPL forbids a deep influence on Pakistan Cricket? Ex-skiper makes an explosive claim
Pakistan Cricket team in action© AFP
Former Pakistani Captain Rashid Latif stated that the men in Green Miss play in the IPL 'and it is an important reason why the nation did not recently performed their standards. After the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, in which 12 Pakistan players play in the competition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to ban Pakistan players from the richest franchise League in the world after the Mumbai -terrorist attacks later in the year. It is clear that we also miss it (playing in the IPL), if we had played, it increased the interest and business. A broadcaster would certainly show it here if our players were playing, Latif told Ians.
Sohail Tanvir, Kamran Akmal and Younis Khan, who all represent that the Rajasthan Royals remain the only three players from Pakistan who win the IPL trophy in 2008.
Latif also went out by showing the steady rise of cricket in countries such as New -Zeeland, South Africa, West -India and Afghanistan who all benefited from playing in the Premier T20 League.
You look at the other countries in Nieuw -Zeeland, West -India and South Africa, players from these countries came to the IPL and played against the best players in the world. You have Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada, the best bowlers in the world that bowling you, the competition is high, so you learn a lot with high -quality facilities. “
“When you talk about football, you think of Manchester United and Real Madrid, because they have the best facilities and players do not want to leave such places. So if you play in the iPL, the best competition in the world, then when you go to other countries to play, take the light,” said the former Wicketkeeper-Batter.
The rise of Afghanistan has also been by IPL, after Rashid Khan they brought Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai and Fazhalaq Farooqi in – they also immediately affected the national level, added Latif.
