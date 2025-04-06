Sports
Injuries justify Deboer's decision to delete Alabama football a day
It will be a sad day in University Football when the spring matches fold up and disappear on a widespread, permanent basis.
I don't want to see it happen. Players don't want to see it happen. Fans don't want to see it happen. And Tuscaloosa companies absolutely do not want to see it happen, because crowds will not gather for an open exercise, not even in Alabama, the way in which they will come to a full-scale, score retention of scrimmage.
Unfortunately, which is missing in all that collective sentiment for competitive April Spring Games are the decision makers on the subject: coaches. Their only interest is to promote the progress of a team as much as possible on the 15th and last NCAA-Toegestane exercise of spring, whether it is in the game form or not. And how much if the annual A-Day game of Alabama Football is a good tradition that does not deserve not to dump, leaves the continuous series of injuries from the Crimson Tide Me no choice but the decision of the second-year coach Kalen Deboer to delete a day game for something that will look more like a practice.
The last of those injuries, to tightly ending Josh Cuevas and Marshall Pritchett, leaves the Crimson Tide fully decimated in that position. Are there four healthy bodies that can each be used two in Karmozijnrode and white teams? Of course, but that does not mean that they can all play at a first faster level. And in a live scrimmage, when first-stringers can make fourth stringers look like exactly that, it can be disturbing for team progress as a whole. Elsewhere, attacking Tackle Kadyn Proctor only participates in individual exercises this spring, so that the staff of Deboer stays on the one hand with Wilkin Formby and a cast of unproven options on the other. That is not a recipe for a fair competition in a game-like setting against Alabama's Best Pass Rushers.
When the legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban was the coach at LSU, he performed a certain spring competition without sufficiently available talent at offensive tackle and saw his Edge Pass -Rushers fly unhindered in the offensive Achterveld, so often they destroyed every chance that his attack went a step forward on the day. When he later told that story again in a press conference in Alabama, he stopped saying that he regretted the game, but he made it clear that the Tigers would have benefited more generally from a standard practice.
The primary care of Deboer is, as it should be, that the program will take a step forward as large as possible this Saturday. Under normal circumstances, that means a full A-day experience for players. But 2025 circumstances are not normal.
Perhaps the scoreboard should not be lit this spring.
Perhaps this spring the Dixie Howell Award, awarded to the A-Day MVP, should skip a year.
Deboer was assumed to win football matches, period. And because of his own recognition, he did not win enough in 2024. It is also important to embrace tradition, but if the coach who will earn more than $ 10 million this season believes that his team is better served by an A-day that looks more like an exercise than a game, he is obliged to perform exactly how he considers it appropriate.
Tuscaloosa news columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Real it at [email protected]. Follow X.com @Chasegoodbread.
