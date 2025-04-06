Granby High School Student who plays hockey on local, national and national ice rinks

Emma Bendrat is depicted while playing for the Hockey team of Chatfield High School, the Chatfield Chargers.

Emma Bendrat is a 17-year-old high school student athlete who lives in Granby who played in state and national championships.

Bendrat said that in 2016 she was presented in Hockey for the first time through her older brother, who played for the Fraser Valley Hockey Association. Prior to picking up a hockey stick, Emma had done art skating, so she was no stranger to the ice rink. By 2018, Emma already had her first State Championship victory under her belt in the 10 am division of the association.

“We won when I was 14, we won the state and our coach is like:” We're going to Regionals! ” And I had something like: “What's that?” “Said Bendrat.

Then 2021, the USA Hockey National Championships took place in Denver and the Bendrat team became third after an intense bracket with a tie-breaking shootout.

“Never in my wildest dreams I would have thought we would be third in a national championship,” said Bendrat.

Today she plays for two hockey teams in the Denver area: Chatfield High School and the Girls program of the Foothills Hockey Association. She often starts her days at 3:30 or 4:30 am to practice to the morning four times a week in Denver, which usually takes place from 5-7 hours

In February the Foothills Lady Flyers of the Foothills Hockey Association were crowned State -champions In the 7pm AA Girls League. Recently, with the Chatfield Chargers, she was in Irvine, California, to participate in the National Hockey High School High School High School Championships of 2025, which took place on 16-30 March. Although the results were not what the team wanted, she was able to score the only goal for her team during the tournament.

Bendrat also gives back to the local hockey community of Grand County through volunteer work as a coach. In the past four years she has coached the 10 hours and 12 hours teams with the Fraser Valley Hockey Association.

The mother of Bendrat, Gail Bendrat, said that her daughter's favorite thing is to do is: “Coach the younger players at Fraser.”

“She worked very hard,” Gail Bendrat wrote in an e -mail.

At one point, Bendrat considered stopping hockey, but changed thoughts after she started coaching.

“You can have the best time, because you can have these children who have a hard time, and you help them, like, to get a drill well, and they are like:” Wow, that was so cool. Thank you. I never knew that I could do that, “she said.

She said that working with younger players reminds her that hockey is fun to be fun.

“I saw how much pleasure they had. I remembered a bit that it is ok to have fun and maybe not to take too seriously all the time,” said Bendrat.

From her own experience, Bendrat said that her teams do not get so much support for all girls compared to their male counterparts. She said that her team does not get that much access to school equipment, time on ice or access to certain school facilities such as their male counterparts. Girls ice hockey is not recognized by the Colorado High School Activities Association Like a sanctioned sport.

Bendrat said she would like to see that the sport is growing in Colorado and offers more opportunities for girls. During her time as a player, she said that she often sees athletes abandoning the state for better hockey options in other regions.

“I would like to see people stay in Colorado,” said Bendrat.

For Bendrat she said that the hockey community and the team spirit have positively influenced its life. Some of her favorite memories are attending a hockey camp in Minnesota with her friends and playing in Canada, where the team participated in a flaggereremony.

“When we played in Canada, we were handed our butts to us. But it was ok because the whole thing was really fun the whole experience,” she said.

Scoring in different championships offers other favorite memories.

“That is a nice memory because it is always the game where you don't think you are going to score completely, you score a lot. I think that is funny,” said Bendrat.

Bendrat will graduate next year with an Associates Degree from Colorado Early College, an online school, and has preliminary plans to go to the university to study interior design. Although she is not going to play hockey at collegiate level, Bendrat said that she would be interested in becoming a member of a club team and playing for fun in the future.