Live Score | SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025: GT Vruise past SRH with 7 Wicket Win as Gill, Sundar Star – Sports News





SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025 Match Live Score Today: Gujarat Titans pursued a modest target of 153 with ease and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad through seven wickets in just 16.4 overs in their IPL 2025 collision. Skipper Shubman Gill Anchored the chase with a smooth unbeaten 61 of 43 balls, while the explosive 49 of Washington Sundar and the finishing touch of Sherfane Rutherford sealed the match with a solid running speed of 9.18. Match ended Indian Premier League, 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad

152/8 (20.0) US Gujarat Titans

153/3 (16.4) Match ended (Day – Match 19)

Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad with 7 Wickets Sunrisers previously placed Hyderabad 152/8 in their 20 overs. Despite a fast start, their innings have never won full momentum, where Wickets fell regularly. Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 out of 34) and Heinrich Klaasen (27 from 19) offered some resistance in the middle, while Skipper Pat Cummins Cameo of 22* out of 9 gave them a late push. Mohammed Siraj Was excellent with the ball for GT, ended with figures from 4/17 and activating the SRH in -order. In answer, Gujarat Sai Sudharsan (5) and As a buttler (0) Cheap, both fall to sharp deliveries of Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins respectively. However, Gill kept one final company, rotating strike Slim Rot and regularly finding the border. He found a competitive support in Washington Sundar, who hit five and two sixes in a 29-ball Blitz before he fell to Shami. With only 47 needed in the last seven overs, Rutherford provided a rapid finish with a fiery 35* from 16 balls, six borders and a six. This victory lifts the confidence of Gujarat Titans, with Gills Leadership and Sirajs Bowling Heroics who emphasize their all -round effort. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will reinforce their lack of partnerships and an expensive bowling display that handed their opponents a comfortable victory. Live Updates IPL 2025 Match Live Score: SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score, View Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Scorecard Play 11 SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: GT won with 7 Wickets! Finishing in Style Gill and Rutherford brings Gujarat Titans to the victory that the Sunrisers Hyderabad beats with 7 Wickets! SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Scores level on 152 A moment away from the victory GT has leveled the scores with the power combination of Rutherford and Shubman Gill'S consistent performance since the beginning! SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Rutherford's maximum! Real influence on the piece here, Rutherford's brings the run count to just a few figures. The team touches a maximum of Captain Cummins and only needs a double after its border. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: What kind of GT now? The Gujarat -Titans will be in Ahmedabad against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 9 SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: only 12 needed! GT did not let them phase the first two earl wickets. Scoring at least 8 points at a time, GT needs only 12 runs after the sixteenth over Shubman Gill is strong at 60 runs. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: 18 out of 27 Score far above the required Run Rate, Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Just float through the square leg. A memorable innings for GT that certainly secures a higher place on the IPL 2025 point table. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Rutherfourd! Rutherford parties about what is being written on the field. He welcomes Abhishek with a triple border that closes with 12 runs in 3 balls that take GT to 124 for 3 SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: SRH's Cry for Wickets While field players take a wicket in the vicinity of desperate, Gill is strong and completes his half century. The impact of Rutherford is really felt with his strategy access in the last 5 remains. GT needs 41 of 36. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: 6 overs left With 6 more overs, GT follows the 152 score because it needs 46 runs in just 40 balls. Giving a broad in such a crucial time makes it way for the debut limit of GT Rutherford Rutherford. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Impact Player Rutherford Replacing Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford Subs The Batter as the impact player as GT wants to end up so early. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Shami takes Sundar out A clean catch takes out Washington Sundar, only a point of his half century. Aniket really held that with a grip of world class while he dives to break the Gill-Sundar partnership SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Sundar Super Striker Which makes it look very grim for cummin's LED SRH, Shubman Gill Wait deep in his fold and takes over to score more than 13 above the required run speed. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: ends with a four A crucial moment for SRH while Washington launches a memorable border that ends the twelfth. The GT partnership has been put under pressure SRH and proves their third rank on the IPL 2025 point table. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: GT not far from 100 While Jaydev returns to Bowl, Gujarat Titans are very close to their century, because this invaluable partnership has earned 76 runs with 45 balls as both players near their half century. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Highest IPL score for Sundar With just a single in the 11th, Sundar broke his own record with its highest score for this IPL 2025 season. Gill ends in style and shows off with a difficult limit that exceeds 40 runs in this GT -Innings. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Target is included 68 runs of 57 balls needed, SRH tries hard to break and reduce the Gill-Sundar partnership Pat Cummins To bowlen. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: GT makes it easy at 82 GT makes scoring at the game of children, while the star partnership SRH places in a place with easy singles and Doubles. They feed on difficult boundaries of Gill perfectly between field players with 82 runs with only 2 losses. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Double border over! By sailing the innings as pros, the titans are ashamed of each bowler with their at least 8 run overs in total the partnership up to 60 in just one over a strong battle for SRH in their home country. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Super Gill! Kamindu Mendis Koms a loose ball and Gill takes it away! This limit brings the GT count to 70 and the iconic partnership of Gill and Sundar to an iconic 55. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: so far only 15 point balls! The batting of the Gujarat Titans makes history because SRH gave a total of 47 point balls in their innings and so far GT has only 15. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Print builds on SRH on Another four for Gill. This partnership beats all bowlerers in the way and is really unbeatable! Zeeshan Ansari gives a different limit while Gill plays with an open bat face. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Flick and a single After 7 overs was completed, GT needs 97 runs in 78 balls. Show a promising run speed of 8, Shubman Gill And Washington Sundar has scored 40 points in their partnership that silence skilled SRH -Bowlers such as Cummins and Shami. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Limits do not exist! The Gujarat Titans Power Partnership has no limits because they exceed the half century in just seven overs. SRH under enormous pressure to take a wicket and struggle Bowlers to find an opening. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Powerplay ends SRH brings Pacer Jaydev Unadkat to bowling in a hope to restore the 31 lost points in just two overs. The Sundar-Gill partnership looks promising for the Titans. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Maximum! For Sundar Nice sixes indeed! The pressure goes more than 70 meters in the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, the pressure gradually shifts back to the Sunrisers while Simarjeet gets into trouble, giving this 20 runs. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Gill-Sundar on Fire! Simarjeet is terminated on the SRH vs GT PowerPlay and is confronted with a heavy transfer of the Gill-Sundar partnership and makes 20 points in 9 balls that quickly move the count to 36. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: More than 6 starts GT passed the last of the powerplay and scored 11 of the fifth with the crucial double border of Gill. In addition, Sundar contributes to the pleasure with another four runs! SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Double Four! While Gujarat Titans is haunting the 152 score, Captain Gill tried to close the gorge while he touches the masterful border that is planning his forefoot for a different border against Shami! SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: Shami Returns Four overs in and SRH has so far been losing two wickets in his powerplay. Close if every ball counts, Shami tries to make it tight for the Sundar-Gill partnership that leaves the space just enough for singles. SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2025: GT loses 2 on 16 Washington Sundar replaces As a buttler In the fourth while he sticks it enough to enough to go in the middle for a quick single that ends the fourth with 2 singles and a crucial wicket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/sports/srh-vs-gt-live-score-ipl-2025-sunrisers-hyderabad-vs-gujarat-titans-match-live-cricket-score-today-playing-11/3800801/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos