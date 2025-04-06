Garned Saltola will tackle former Uute Friends Dieret News

The Byu-Utah football match is still far away and the player in the middle of the rivalry does not think too much. Keanu Tanuvasa started last year at Defensive Tackle for the UTES and after a transfer he starts at the same position for Byu when the rivals meet on October 18 in Lavell Edwards Stadium.

I didn't think much about it because I try to concentrate on what I can do here, said the 6-foot-4, 301 pound junior. My focus is on us, my ability, our team and the unity of us and the best version of us are unlike (worries) about who comes to us.

Tanuvasa is not the first player to switch from Kant in the rivalry. Tight end Carsen Ryan made the same step from Utah to Byu this winter. Prior to the two, the last to do it was recipient Samson Nacua, who left the UTES in 2022 and adapted to the cougars in 2023. He caught a touchdown pass for Byu against Utah in the Cougars 26-17 victory.

Other notables to play for both parties in one of the most legendary rivalry of the university football, his Linebacker/Running Harvey Langi back, who started in Utah and ended up at Byu. Linebacker Francis Bernard and Defensive End Devin Kaufusi both started their career in Provo and wrapped them in Salt Lake City.

Tires that bind

When you consider the staff members, the tires that bind run much deeper. Byus Kalani Sitake, Jay Hill, Aaron Roderick, Justin Ena and Sione Pouha are all former Utah coaches, while Kyle Whittingham, Jason Beck, Freddie Whittingham, Micah Simon and Mark Atuaia are all former cougars.

I compare it to brothers who grew up together. When you are on line on that basketball court or that football field opposite your brother, you want to beat him so badly. You want to compete to the best of their ability, and you want to destroy your brother, Tanuvasa said. But at the end of the day you go back to the same house, you eat the same food and you are still going to love each other. That is what Utah and Byu are.

Tanuvasa is completely in with his new brothers in Provo, but that does not mean that he is the way that ended in Salt Lake last year. He had a pretty good view of the game-winning ride of the Byus while anchored the line of defense of Utahs.

The last ride

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks to Utah Utes Defensive Tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) After the game in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Byu won 22-21. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jake Retzlaff was confronted with the second and 10 of their own 19-Yard line and took the Bruce Mitchell shot gun and let himself go back to pass. Tanuvasa lost his foot and went down and Mitchell landed on him. Retzlaff completed a pass from 30 meters to Chase Roberts near the midfield.

In the next game, left with 1:19, Tanuvasa jumped up in the air and just missed bends of Retzlaffs -Pass that sailed 11 yards in the arms of Darius Lassiter to the Utah 39.

Seconds later, Retzlaff took another shot gun. This time Tanuvasa broke through the attacking line and dived to the Byu Quarterback. Retzlaff abruptly threw the ball to Hinckley Ropati who shot 14 meters to the 25.

Two plays later, with 50 seconds left, Tanuvasa Ropati dropped on the line of scrimmage without winning. Byu ran the ball again before he brought Will Ferrin into the game to try the winning 44-yard field goal.

Ticking the clock within 10 seconds, Tanuvasa set up two bodies on the left side of Byu Center Dalton Riggs in the hope by breaking the blue wall of the cougars. While Riggs supplied the ball to the holder, Sam van der Haar, the two lines clashed and Byu held his ground. The only thing that Tanuvasa could do was his left arm as high as possible in the air.

Ferrin kicked the ball over his fingers and split the on top to win the game 22-21.

Oh, I was furious. I was exhausted. I crashed, Tanuvasa said. There are pictures of me on one knee and I am like, I gave everything in my soul, in my mind and in my physical body to this game. So when he hit that, your brother just beats you on a game winner, man, I was so pissed off. I had something like that, who is this kicker? And now I see him all the time and I say him, man, I still love you, even if you have defeated Freakin last year.

Byu Place Kicker Will Ferrin (44) makes and makes a field goal to put the Cougars 22-21 in seconds on the clock during a match between the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars held in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City Early on Sunday, November 10, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The reunion

Tanuvasa played 24 games and started 19 during two seasons in Utah before switching to Byu. His reunion in October will be interesting.

I imagine that it will be such a surreal feeling because I know every player in that team, except the transfers. I blew with them, I cried with it, I suffered from them, I lost so many games with them, but I won so much, he said. It will be surreal because I also go through it with these (Byu) players and that will be with them. I led those guys and now I have the chance to lead these guys and be part of this program.

What Tanuvasa does not have for the other side is hostility.

I still see those guys. I still play basketball with them. I will still text them and I will still send them things on Instagram, he said. We are still making a connection, but if it's time to play, I want to beat my brother. I want to kick his ass.

The rivalry on the field is intense, but not nearly as personal as what lives all year round on social media.

I think the fans have the wrong feeling of what we have on the field. We get filthy and sandy. I don't have to be unnecessarily angry with them, because I still love them, but I'm going to compete my ass and I hope the fans recognize that, he said. If you want to bicker with your brother, that's fine, but you don't make family relationships personal. I know that some people are now bitter because of (their) experiences, but you can set a new tone.

Friends and enemies

The dressing room that comes out on that night, to fireworks and the band that come up and shout, will be different for Tanuvasa while seeing his former teammates collecting on the road. Occasionally he can even catch himself who make his way while he comes off the field after a defensive series.

I will definitely look to their side, looking at coach Scalley and those guys there and my boys and (shout) I see you! he said. I remember how it was there, but we are going to compete and I will play my ass.

Tanuvasa, a disciple of the One-Game-at-a time mentality, is proud that he lives in the moment. Byu plays six games before the Utes come to Provo. But when October 18 arrives, and his old friends show up with Karmozijnrood, Tanuvasa will be proud of his Royal Blue Bound and determined to lead his new friends to their third consecutive victory in the series.

When I go into battle, I know who wears what I wear. I know who I was suffering from. That is where my focus is, we can be the best version of us and it is never a focus on anyone else, because if we concentrate on them, we lose sight of who we are, he said. I will just be reinforced, maybe a little more, but just to go out with my brothers against someone else who knocks on our door and tries to get what we want.

Byu Defensive Tackle Keanu Tanuvasa is interviewed after training 11 March 2025,. | Rebeca Fuentes/Byu

