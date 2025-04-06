Women's Tennis suffers from Senior Day Stretback to Richmond





Williamsburg, va. William & Mary Women's Tennis celebrated his seniors in their last career home game on Saturday afternoon in Mackesy Tennis Center. Unfortunately, Richmond played the spoiler and the trunk was 5-2 at the top to break the wintreak of Green and Gold. William & Mary Women's Tennis celebrated his seniors in their last career home game on Saturday afternoon in Mackesy Tennis Center. Unfortunately, Richmond played the spoiler and the trunk was 5-2 at the top to break the wintreak of Green and Gold. Prior to the match, De Stam (13-3) are four-member senior class from Alessandra Angel ” Emma Fernald ” Hedda Gurholt And Rod For their contributions to the program, including the leading of W&M to the last three CAA championships. Gurholt (no. 1) and Fernald (no. 6) took every singles victories in their last games in the Mackesy Tennis Center to lead the way. How it happened

– The No. 2 Dubbel Team of Anghel and Sophomore van de Stam Francesca Davis won the fifth consecutive match, but Richmond (9-6) gave the early 1-0 lead by claiming victories at number 1 and no. 3.

-Arghel and Davis ran their impressive dual-match ledger to 12-1 at number 2, at the top Elizabeth Novak and Sofia Barbulescu, 6-3. The spiders won in a tie -graker on rule three to claim the first point of the game.

-After the Visitor Increased Its Lead to 3-0 with Straight-Set Wins at No. 4 and no. 5, Gurholt Got the Tribe on the Board with a Victory at No. 1. The Tribe Senior Downed Sofia Barbulescu, 7-5, 6-4, for Her 11th Win of the Season at No. 1. It also Marked Gurholt's 89th Career Singles Win, which moved the Top 15 in School History for Singles Victories.

– The three remaining games at number 2, no. 3 and no. 6 all went to three sets. Unfortunately, because the tribe needs all three victories to win the team victory, Richmond protects the Triumph team with victories over number 2 and no. 3.

– Fernald took a three-set victory at number 6, her seventh victory in a row. She reduced Abby Lee in a third set of Super Tiebreker, 10-5, to improve to 11-2 General and 5-0 on line six. Next

The tribe affects the for its last two games of the regular season, starting with a Coeontest at nr. 40 Charlotte on Saturday 12 April at 11 am Richmond 5, William & Mary 2

Singles

No. 1 Hedda Gurholt (W&M) Def. Sofia Barbulescu (UR) 7-5, 6-4

No. 2 Andrea Campodonic (UR) def. Alessandra Angel (W&M) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

No. 3 Lara Bakhaya (UR) def. Rod (W&M) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Claire le du (UR) def. Francesca Davis (W&M) 6-4, 6-1

No. 5 Elizabeth Novak (UR) def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) 6-1, 6-3

No. 6 Emma Fernald (W&M) vs. Abby Lee (UR) 6-3, 6-7 (7), 10-5

Finish Order: 4, 5, 1, 3*, 2, 6 Double

No. 1 Bakhaya/Campodonico (UR) def. Gurholt/Stang (W&M) 6-2

No. 2 Anghel/Davis (W&M) def. Barbulescu/Novak (UR) 6-3

No. 3 Black/O'Neil (UR) of the day. 7-6 (6)

Finishing order: 1, 2, 3*

