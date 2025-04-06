



Salt Lake City (AP) Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton each had a goal and an assist, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets with 4-1 on Saturday evening. Kevin Stenlund also had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad also scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 shots to win his third victory in four games and to improve this season to 24-21-7. Mark Scheifele scored Jets for you, and Connor Hellebuyck ended with 24 Saves. Keller gave Utah a 1-0 lead with a Power-Play goal 4:24 in the game while he saved Hayton's Cross-Scep Pass past Hellebuyck from the right-hand circle. Hayton doubled the lead for 57 seconds in the second with the second of Utah with the advantage of the man, the puck past Hellebuyck Backhanding after a pass by Dylan Guenther. Keller also had an assist to the play to give him 500 points for his career. Stenlund scored from the top of the right circle with 3:03 in the middle period to bring the score to 3-0. Scheifele received the jets on the scoreboard with a power play goal at 2:45 of the third, but Bjugstad sealed it with an empty net to go with 2:41. Jets: Winnipeg lost for the fourth time in 12 games and was four points ahead of Dallas on top of the Central Division and one point for the Eastern-Creaming Washington in the Presidents trophy race. Utah: Utah pulled seven points behind Minnesota for the second wildcard in the Western conference. After Hellebuyck had made a handful of elite rescue to keep the game in reach, Stenlund almost cleaned him to give Utah a 3-0 lead late in the second period. The goal of Scheifele gave him 800 points for his career. He only follows former teammate Blake Wheeler (812) on the franchise list. Jets is organizing St. Louis and Utah on Monday organizes Seattle. — AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/nhl Copyright 2025 Stats LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written permission of Stats LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

